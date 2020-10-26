BLACKFOOT – After a long 10-week regular season, the Blackfoot Broncos, the number 2 ranked team in the state in the 4A classification, learned their fate for this fall’s 4A Idaho State Real Dairy Bowl Football Championships.
The Broncos will be in action Friday night at 7 p.m., when they host the Vallivue Falcons in the first round of the playoffs.
The Falcons were tied for fourth in the Southern Idaho Conference with a 6-3 overall record and a 4-3 conference record. A total of five schools from the SIC qualified for the playoffs, including Bishop Kelly, Middleton, Nampa, Vallivue, and Emmett.
Blackfoot is one of three High Country Conference members in the playoffs, including the Broncos, Skyline and Hillcrest. The Broncos have a 7-1 overall record with a 3-1 conference record.
Blackfoot has averaged 24.5 points per game and has given up 13.5 points on defense and has one of the better defensive units in the state.
Conference winners received the top seeds in the tournament, with Skyline #1, Emmett #2, Century #3, Jerome #4 and Sandpoint #5. Bishop Kelly was #6 and the Broncos were listed as the number 7 seed.
The winner of the Blackfoot vs. Vallivue game on Friday will be matched up with the winner of Emmett and Minico in next week’s second round with a date and time to be announced.