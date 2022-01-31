BLACKFOOT – It was Senior Night and also the final night of the regulars season for the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot High School.
A lot has transpired for these five seniors as they prepared to play before the home crowd for the final time before the District 6/High Country Conference Tournament where they will debut as the top seed on Tuesday night, putting their undefeated record on the line as the reigning Idaho State Girls Basketball Champions and begin the process of earning a berth and most likely top seed in the 2022 Idaho State Girls Basketball Championship which will begin on February 17 in Boise. That has been the ultimate goal of this team since this season began back in November with a glimpse of the team that they would be this year, with a overwhelming win against 5A Madison, 60-26.
That was then, and this is now, with seniors Aneka Dixey, Kianna Wright, Hadley Humpherys, Izzy Arave and of course sparkplug Prairie Caldwell took the floor for the game's opening tip.
There were big expectations of this game, since this team had downed the Century Diamondbacks by the score o f 55-13 in November, but both teams had improved since that time and Century had won a couple of games in the past five weeks.
It didn't take long for the Lady Broncos to show that they weren't going to have any of that upset minded stuff from the Diamondbacks.
They went right to work, getting the ball into the hands of Aneka Dixey who responded with a three pointer and followed that up with a two point shot as well. Kianna Wright made her presence felt with a pair of three point shots from the right side of the court and Prairie Caldwell chipped in with a three ball and a lay-up and just like that, the Lady Broncos were off and running, forcing an up-tempo pace on the Diamondbacks who were forced to call an early time-out to try and slow things down.
By the time the first quarter had come to an end, Blackfoot had a lead that they would not relinquish at any point in the game by a score of 20-8 and the night was off to a great start for the seniors.
The contest rapidly turned into a game where everyone who suited up would get playing time and everyone would get a chance to shoot and score before it was over, but it was more about the five seniors who had seen the really good times during their careers, but also some turmoil during their four years of playing.
As the game slowed in the second period, they moved towards halftime with Century gaining some control of the pace and the Lady Broncos content to sit on the lead. By the time the two teams headed for the locker rooms and the half-time intermission, the Broncos lead was 11, with the score sitting at 25-14 and there was little doubt as to the final outcome, you simply needed to punch in a score.
As the substitutes were freely put into the game on both teams, the scoring simply slowed, but the excitement from the Blackfoot crowd never wavered as the 'Student Section' erupted with a loud cheer every time a Lady Bronco scored.
By the end of the third period, the score had moved upward to a 33-22 advantage for Blackfoot, but the outcome was never in doubt.
The fourth and final quarter of play saw more of the same, as the Lady Broncos simply rank the clock out, scoring when they felt like, getting more playing time under the belts of the substitutes and simply reveling in the adoration of their fans. The final score ended up at 44-29 in favor of Blackfoot, picking up the teams 21st win of this season without a loss and when it was announced that they would host a District Tournament game on Tuesday night in Blackfoot, another cheer went up from the crowd.
All that is left now for this team to do is to win the District Title and move on to the Idaho State Basketball Tournament in a couple of weeks and lay claim to another Idaho State Title. These ladies deserve and from all indications, they want it as well!
CENTURY 8 6 8 7 29
BLACKFOOT 20 5 8 11 44
Individual scoring
Century (29): Allison Horsely, 2; Marissa Allen, 4; Taylor Smith, 10; Eloise Sandy, 5; Taylor Bull, 8
Blackfoot (44): Prairie Caldwell, 9; Marlee Pieper, 2; Esperanza Vergara, 2; Kianna Wright, 16; Aneka Dixey, 5; Hadley Humpherys, 10