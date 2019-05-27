IDAHO FALLS – The 2019 version of Blackfoot’s American Legion Broncos baseball team took the field Monday afternoon at Melalueca Field in Idaho Falls against the pre-season favorites, the Idaho Falls Bandtis, and Blackfoot was clobbered, 16-1.
After the first inning, in which neither team would score but the Broncos managed to get a hit, things didn’t look so bad for the Broncos. They had shown that their pitching was good enough to get the Bandits out, the defense had made a couple of plays and they had managed to get a hit off of the Bandits’ starter.
That is when things began to go south for the Broncos.
In the bottom of the second inning, Blackfoot starter Juan Pimentel began to lose his control and the walks began to pile up. It didn’t help any when the infield added an error to the Bandits’ cause and Idaho Falls began to run the bases like they owned them, getting free base after free base from walks and passed balls.
Before it was all said and done, the Broncos had moved to pitcher number two in Jace Grimmett, the Bandits had scored nine runs on only three hits, and the Broncos were forced to play catch-up with a very young line-up and that is not a good combination for success.
By the time the game was called after five innings, the Bandits had scored 16 runs on only seven hits and the Broncos had committed three errors to aid the cause.
The Broncos did manage four hits in the game, but the walks by Bronco pitching did them in on a cloudy, cool afternoon.
Three of the Bandits collected a pair of walks each. Jaxon Sorenson, Randon Hostet and Caden Christensen all got things going for the Bandits as they were constantly on base. Alex Cortex collected a pair of hits to lead Idaho Falls in that category.
The Bandits only scored in two innings against Blackfoot, nine runs in the second and seven more in the fourth to wrap things up for Idaho Falls.
The Broncos’ lone run came in the fourth inning.
Caden Christensen and Brody Owens combined for the pitching for Idaho Falls, with Christensen getting the win.
Pimentel took the loss, but did get three strikeouts in his one inning plus of work on the mound.
The Broncos will be in action on June 3, when they open the home portion of the season with games scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m. on the Blackfoot High School field.