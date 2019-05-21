BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot American Legion baseball team has announced the players who have made the team and released the schedule for play during the 2019 season.
An ambitious schedule of 28 games plus the Minico Tournament covering three days and the district tournament at the end of the year are all on the schedule, so there is a potential of well over 30 games for the summer season. Games will begin on Monday and the season will basically continue through the month of July.
Many of the names on the roster will be familiar to those who follow Blackfoot High School baseball and the likes of Jarod Gough, Chase Turner, Juan Pimentel, Carlos Pimentel, Isaiah Thomas, Jace Grimmett, Candon Dahle, and Stryker Wood all played for the Broncos this spring.
A couple of newcomers to the roster that will get attention may be Kimball Williams from Firth, who played as the regular catcher for a team that won 24 games and made the 2A state tournament, and Payton Brooks, who played at Snake River and was their most effective player down the stretch, both pitching and playing in the field.
Others on the roster include Mike Gardner, Siler Serr (Snake River), Carter Layton, Dosa Nappo, Rich Moore, and Dameon Tiller.
Tiller has been injured and has not yet been cleared to play, but is on the roster and when ready will be able to play.
2019 Blackfoot Broncos American Legion Schedule
Monday, May 27 Idaho Falls Bandits AWAY (Melalueca Field) 5 & 7 p.m.
Monday, June 3 Twin Falls HOME 4 & 6 p.m.
June, 6-8 Minico Tournament TBA
Tuesday, June 11 Pocatello AWAY 6 & 8
Thursday, June 13 Twin Falls AWAY 5 & 7
Monday, June 17 Rockies HOME 4 & 6
Wednesday, June 19 Upper Valley HOME 4 & 6
Saturday, June 22 Pocatello HOME 11 & 1
Wednesday, June 26 Rockies AWAY 4 & 6
Thursday, June 27 Minico AWAY 5 & 7
Tuesday, July 2 TF Blackhawks HOME 4 & 6
Wednesday, July 3 Upper Valley AWAY 4 & 6
Monday, July 8 TF Blackhawks AWAY 4 & 6
Wednesday, July 10 Idaho Falls Bandits HOME 4 & 6
Friday, July 12 Minico HOME 4 & 6
July 17-20 District Tournaemnt TBA TBA