RUPERT – The first day of the Idaho State American Legion AA Baseball Tournament Monday wrapped up with the Twin Falls Cowboys downing the Skyline Grizzlies 6-3, the Idaho Falls Tigers slipping past the Blackfoot Broncos in walk-off fashion 7-6, and the Burley Green Sox manhandling the Madison AA Cats by a final of 10-4.
The opener of the tourney saw the Twin Falls Cowboys in action against the Skyline Grizzlies, and while the Grizzlies put up the proverbial good fight, the Cowboys just got off to a better start and were leading by the score of 5-0 before the Grizzlies knew what hit them.
With the Cowboys sending I. Young to the mound, the Twin Falls nine scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and then followed that up with a three spot in the third. An insurance run in the bottom of the sixth made the score 6-1 and the Grizzlies tried to make a game of it with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.
The Grizzlies actually outhit the Cowboys 8-5, but Twin Falls’ five hits came at crucial times and the Grizzlies’ hits were spaced out throughout the contest.
For Skyine, Trey Olson and George Price each had two hits and Olson and Logan Taggart each had a run batted in to pace Skyline.
The Grizzlies were back in action on Tuesday, when they took on the Madison AA Cats.
The second game of the day featured the Blackfoot Broncos and the Idaho Falls Tigers. The two teams had just met two weeks ago in Blackfoot and the Broncos had demolished the Tigers by a final of 19-3.
The way the Monday afternoon game began, it looked like it could be more of the same.
The Broncos jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead and looked like they were in complete control of the contest.
There is no quit in those Tigers, who came battling back with single runs in the bottom of the second and third innings and suddenly they were within range of the Broncos.
After a couple of base running mistakes by the Broncos in the top of the third, the Tigers took full advantage of their opportunity and struck for three runs in the bottom of the third, knocking Blackfoot’s starting pitcher, Payton Brooks, out of the game, but it was not for his lack of effort, rather Blackfoot miscues that led to the three runs.
After four innings, the game was all tied up at 5.
The Broncos moved back in front with a single run in the top of the fifth inning and with pitcher Jace Grimmett throwing smoke and strikes and centerfielder Stryker Wood making diving catch after running catch in the outfield, the Broncos looked like they would be able to just hang on.
Not so fast, said the Tigers, who struck for a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game in walk-off fashion and move on into the winners’ side of the bracket where they faced off against the winner between South Fremont and Pocatello.
Blackfoot was back in action Tuesday against South Fremont.
The Burley Green Sox blew open a close game in the top of the sixth inning with an eight-run outburst to down the Madison Cats by the final of 10-4.
With the Green Sox leading 2-0, Burley took advantage of some Madison errors to score eight times in the top of the sixth inning, opening up a 10-0 lead before Madison cut into the lead and forced an additional inning of play.
Burley scored its 10 runs on 10 hits and used eight Madison errors along the way.
Madison was able to score their four runs on only six hits and used one Burley error.
Leading the way for Burley was Ramiro Garcia who had three hits. Madison was led by Kameron Kostial who had all four of the Madison runs batted in during the Monday afternoon contest.