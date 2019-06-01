BLACKFOOT – After a week of American Legion baseball and a good look at the Blackfoot Broncos, it is pretty obvious that coach Liam Pope will be relying heavily on the addition of new players to the program for the team’s success this summer.
Some of the new players, like Kimball Williams, Payton Brooks, and Siler Serr will be important cogs to the line-up and their success will translate to the team’s success as well.
Brooks developed into the most consistent and solid pitcher the Snake River Panthers had this spring. The Panthers came within a win of going to the 3A state tournament, so that could be a key for the Broncos, how to use this talented ball player in a way that benefits the Broncos.
Brooks is not only a pitcher, he can play just about anywhere in the field and do a very solid job. The bottom line: Brooks is an athlete, maybe not quite in the same vein as Stryker Woods who will be patrolling centerfield for the Broncos, but he is still a solid athlete and he will have to be able to fit in somewhere to make the Broncos stronger.
As Snake River went through the season, Brooks and Serr became more and more the pitchers that coach Rich Dunn went to, but they were also two of the better hitters on the team. They will have to adjust to the speed of the game, which will be faster overall than what these two have faced all season long.
The pitchers will be faster, the players will get to the balls that may have slipped through for hits at Snake River, so they will have to learn how to play the game at a higher level.
Brooks is definitely capable of making those adjustments, it will just be a matter of how quickly he can make those adjustments.
Brooks will probably not have the power that the Broncos so desperately need, but he should be able to help set the table by getting on base and moving runners along as the Broncos will likely be forced to play some “small ball” this season.
We will find out a lot more about the Broncos in the next week or two as they begin to get some games under their belt. A good vision of the team the Broncos will become could be seen on Monday, when the Broncos will be at home against Twin Falls for a doubleheader. Games will begin at 4 and 6 p.m. and most fans will have a chance to see some of the new players that have been assembled by Pope and his coaching staff.
There will be some familiar faces in the Pimentel boys — Carlos and Juan — Jarod Gough will be behind the plate, Chase Turner at first and Jace Grimmet, Stryker Woods, Isaiah Thomas and Candon Dahle will all likely be in the lineup in one of the two games.
Pitching will be at a premium, so it will be interesting how quickly the team turns to the younger players to get some innings in and develop into what the Broncos will need to win some games and be competitive during the season.