BLACKFOOT – All season long, the Blackfoot Broncos baseball team has found a way to come from behind to snatch victory from defeat.
That tactic did not work on Friday, as the Skyline Grizzlies built a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning against the Broncos and when the Broncos’ bats seemed to wake up, they just didn’t have enough to finish off the Grizzlies who posted a 4-3 win over Blackfoot, taking two of three games this week against the Broncos and securing the top spot in the High Country Conference.
The Broncos remained solidly in second, but even if they sweep the remaining conference games, it is unlikely that they will be able to catch Skyline, whose remaining games are against Shelley.
The Grizzlies were able to score runs in both the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead and when Blackfoot cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third, the Grizzlies just scored single runs again in the fifth and sixth innings and the 4-1 lead was just too much to overcome.
The Broncos sent out Ryan Reynolds to the mound to start the game, but Reynolds only lasted two innings, during which he gave up two runs on three hits and only struck out one Skyline batter.
Jaxon Grimmett came on in relief and finished the game going the last five innings, allowing a single earned run (two runs overall), while striking out four and walking three.
Skyline, on the other hand, sent out Brayden Nickels who earned the win in the game with six and a third innings of work, striking out four and walking one. He did give up 11 Blackfoot hits, but was able to keep the Broncos’ attack in check as most of those runners were left on base.
Landon Merzlock came in with one out in the seventh to earn the save with two-thirds of an inning work out of the bullpen.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a two-game set against Shelley on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s game will be in Blackfoot with first pitch slated for 4 p.m. and Wednesday’s game will be in Shelley with a 3:30 p.m. start.
SKYLINE 110 011 0 — 4 8 3
BLACKFOOT 001 000 2 — 3 12 2
Skyline
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Logan Taggart 3 0 1 0 1 0
Braden Owens 4 1 2 1 0 0
Chandler Robinson 4 1 1 1 0 1
Trey Olson 2 0 0 0 1 0
Brayden Nickels 4 0 1 1 0 2
Orvis Brown 3 0 3 0 1 0
Matt Hollingsworth 2 0 0 0 1 0
Ian Galbreaith 4 1 0 0 0 2
Gardels 2 1 0 0 1 0
Isaac Harrison — — — — — -
Landon Merzlock — — — — — -
Totals 28 4 8 3 5 5
Batting TB: Logan Taggart, Chandler Robinson, Orvis Brown 3, Braden Owens 2, Brayden Nickels
RBI: Chandler Robinson, Braden Owens, Brayden Nickels
ROE: Braden Owens, Gardels
FC: Chandler Robinson, Ian Galbreaith, Braden Owens
HBP: Trey Olson, Matt Hollingsworth
GIDP: Brayden Nickels
SB: Ian Galbreaith, Gardels
CS: Orvis Brown
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (48.57%)
Logan Taggart 3, Trey Olson, Matt Hollingsworth, Chandler Robinson, Ian Galbreaith 2, Orvis Brown 3, Braden Owens 2, Brayden Nickels 3, Gardels
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Logan Taggart, Chandler Robinson, Ian Galbreaith
DP: Trey Olson, Chandler Robinson
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 4 0 1 0 0 0
Jaden Harris 4 1 2 1 0 1
Tyler Vance 3 1 2 2 0 0
Jace Grimmett 4 0 1 0 0 1
Stryker Wood 4 0 2 0 0 0
Candon Dahle 3 0 1 0 1 1
Avian Martinez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 4 0 1 0 0 0
Carter Layton 4 1 2 0 0 0
Kyler Mills 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jaxon Grimmett — — — — — -
Ryan Reynolds — — — — — -
Totals 31 3 12 3 2 4
Batting 2B: Candon Dahle, Carter Layton, Stryker Wood
HR: Tyler Vance
TB: Candon Dahle 2, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris 2, Eli Hayes, Carter Layton 3, Tyler Vance 5, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood 3
RBI: Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance 2
SAC: Kyler Mills
ROE: Jaden Harris, Eli Hayes
FC: Eli Hayes
HBP: Tyler Vance
GIDP: Candon Dahle
SB: Jaden Harris
CS: Eli Hayes
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (51.43%)
Candon Dahle 2, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Eli Hayes, Carter Layton 3, Kyler Mills 3, Tyler Vance 2, Benjamin Wilson 3, Stryker Wood 2
Team LOB: 11FieldingE: Carter Layton, Tyler Vance
DP: Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Eli Hayes, Kyler Mills, Tyler Vance
Skyline
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brayden Nickels 6.1 112 .643 11 3 3 4 1 1
Braden Owens 0.0 8 .500 1 0 0 0 1 0
Landon Merzlock 0.2 10 .600 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 130 .631 12 3 3 4 2 1
Pitching W: Brayden Nickels
HBP: Brayden Nickels
Pitches-Strikes: Braden Owens 8-4, Landon Merzlock 10-6, Brayden Nickels 112-72
Groundouts-Flyouts: Braden Owens 0-0, Landon Merzlock 0-1, Brayden Nickels 5-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Braden Owens 0-2, Landon Merzlock 0-2, Brayden Nickels 20-31
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Reynolds 2.0 51 .451 3 2 0 1 2 0
Jaxon Grimmett 5.0 79 .646 5 2 1 4 3 0
Totals 7.0 130 .569 8 4 1 5 5 0
Pitching L: Ryan Reynolds
HBP: Ryan Reynolds 2
WP: Ryan Reynolds
Pitches-Strikes: Jaxon Grimmett 79-51, Ryan Reynolds 51-23
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jaxon Grimmett 4-4, Ryan Reynolds 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jaxon Grimmett 16-22, Ryan Reynolds 3-13
Stats provided by Game Changer