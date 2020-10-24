IDAHO FALLS – The 4A state boys’ soccer tournament kicked off in a big way on Thursday with four matches. The marquee matchup was the two-time defending state champion Caldwell Cougars playing the 14-1 Blackfoot Broncos in what many felt could easily have been for the whole ball of wax.
The two stellar teams locked up early on in a duel to see who would set the tempo for the contest and get the important first goal of the contest.
That honor would go to Blackfoot, who was able to get the ball past the Caldwell goal keeper early on in the game, in fact in the first three minutes of the game, when Frankie Garcia put one past the keeper for a quick 1-0 lead for the Broncos.
Blackfoot would add to that goal in the 17th minute of play when Garcia was awarded a penalty kick and he was able to drill the ball to the left of the keeper and the ball would settle into the left hand corner of the net and just like that, the Broncos had a 2-0 lead and was ready to turn the game over to their defense for the rest of the half.
“We really wanted to take the game to Caldwell early on,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “The boys did exactly as we asked and we set the tempo and got those two early goals which were very important which forced them to match our intensity.”
The game went on with both sides getting opportunities and both goal keepers turning shots away as the game went to halftime with the Broncos ahead 2-0.
The Caldwell squad came out with renewed intensity and tempo at the start of the second half and just after the halfway mark of the second half, the Cougars were able to put one past the Broncos’ goal keeper, cutting the lead in half at 2-1 in favor of Blackfoot.
“I just hesitated for a second before I made a move to come out on their player,” Blackfoot goal keeper Gavin Cornell said. “I made a slight mistake and they made me pay for it.”
Blackfoot came back and kept the pressure on Caldwell and with just over 6 minutes remaining in the contest, Gabe Batacan was able to get a shot off that cleared the goal keeper and settled into the back of the net giving Blackfoot a 3-1 lead.
That is where the game would end some six minutes later after both teams hustled the ball back and forth, the length of the field at times.