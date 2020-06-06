BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course has announced that the clubhouse is now open and the snack bar is open for dine-in and carry out business.
The golf course is now open seven days per week and the pro shop is accepting tee times, although tee times are spaced 10 minutes apart and social distancing is recommended and will be practiced.
The course has also announced the popular Monday Night Couples Leagues will return on June 15 and there are openings for those who wish to be part of one of the best Blackfoot activities.
The Wednesday Ladies’ Night is back in force and all of the details may be obtained at the Pro Shop by calling (208) 785-9960.
Dates for the annual Von Elm Memorial Golf Tournament have now been finalized and play will be on June 27-28 and reservations are being accepted with payment for the tournament.
The driving range has now been opened and activity has been quite busy. Tune up your game with good warm-ups and practice.
The annual pro-am has been scheduled as well and will be played on June 22. You can reserve spots in all the tournaments.
To reserve tee times, please use the following link to contact the Pro Shop: https://dev.foreupsoftware.com/index.php/booking/12610.