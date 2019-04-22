BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District recently announced that they would be hiring a new athletic director for the High School.
On Monday, the district made the announcement that after interviewing for the position last week, the new athletic director had been hired and it will be a familiar name in Bingham County, Dwight Richins.
Richins has won five state football championships during his career, and most recently won four 3A titles while coaching at Shelley High School. He was also the coach for Teton, winning a 2A title with that school.
Richins who is currently serving as the superintendent of the West Jefferson School District, will be retiring from that position in June, at which time he will take over the athletic department at Blackfoot High School.
Richins has also been the athletic director at both Shelley High School and at Teton High School during his career and knows the ins and outs of the athletic department.
“We are delighted to welcome Dwight to the District 55 family,” Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress said in a press release. “We are not sure how much ‘Kelly Green’ he has in his current wardrobe, but we are confident the Bronco nation will get him ready to go.”
It is the belief of the district office and the high school that Richins will be able to assist the student athletes on their current trajectory, as well as enhance the programs due to his knowledge and experience, Kress said.