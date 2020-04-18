BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School has announced that it has a new athletic director for the school who will oversee all athletics and activities.
Cody Shelley, who had held the position until last July, has been named to take over the duties of athletic director and has given up his duties as head boys’ basketball coach.
Dwight Richins has been released from his duties as athletic director effective immediately and no reason has been given for him leaving the position.
This year, the Blackfoot football team made it all the way to the state finals before losing to the Kuna Kavemen in the 4A championship game.
The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both qualified for the state tournament but failed to bring home any trophies and the wrestling program showed well at the state tournament as well.
Richins was a respected coach and athletic director in eastern Idaho, winning five state titles as a football coach at Teton and Shelley high schools.
Richins was also the superintendent of the West Jefferson School District.