BLACKFOOT – The most recent poll put out by the state media for football has been released and the biggest mover in the rankings is none other than the Blackfoot Broncos in the 4A class.
The other classifications all had the same team at number one as were there a week ago.
In 5A, Rigby moved from third to second, following their win over Skyline, who at the time was the number one ranked team in 4A. Skyline dropped to number three in the 4A rankings, but will be facing Blackfoot, the new number one this week in Blackfoot.
Sugar-Salem, West Side, Prairie, and Carey all remained as the top teams in their respective divisions, and all were unanimous selections as number one.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (10) 2-0 62 1
t-2. Rigby (2) 3-0 42 3
t-2. Rocky Mountain 2-0 42 2
4. Eagle (1) 2-0 36 4
5. Highland 3-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (6) 3-0 55 3
2. Middleton (3) 2-0 49 4
3. Skyline (4) 2-1 41 1
4. Vallivue 3-0 24 5
5. Pocatello 3-0 15 —
Others receiving votes: Emmett 5, Bishop Kelly 5, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Gooding 3-0 45 3
3. Kimberly 3-0 37 t-4
4. Homedale 1-1 23 2
5. Fruitland 2-0 14 t-4
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 10, Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 3-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 2-0 52 2
3. Melba 1-1 25 4
4. Firth 2-1 20 5
5. Aberdeen 2-1 15 3
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 9, Grangeville 7, Cole Valley Christian 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 2-0 65 1
2. Oakley 3-0 52 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 2-0 34 3
4. Raft River 2-1 20 5
5. Butte County 1-1 12 4
Others receiving votes: Genesee 8, Lapwai 2, Notus 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Dietrich 3-0 52 2
3. Rockland 3-0 34 3
4. Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 27 5
5. Horseshoe Bend 2-1 9 4
Others receiving votes: Kendrick 4, Garden Valley 4.
VOTERS:
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Allan Steele, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Jay Tust, KTVB