IDAHO FALLS – It was a tale of two halves on Tuesday night, as the Blackfoot Lady Broncos traveled to Idaho Falls and the campus of Bonneville High School to take on the Bees in an important High Country Conference girls’ basketball match-up.
The Bees were undefeated on the season and the top-ranked team in the state according to the latest media poll and the Lady Broncos were the third-ranked team and looking not only for some respect, but also a measure of revenge after the Bees had beaten them on Jan. 7 in Blackfoot.
At stake was the top seed in the upcoming District 6, 4A tournament, which carries a pair of berths to the state tournament.
For all of the hype surrounding the game, it was a chance for the Lady Broncos to put behind them the previous loss to the Bees and secure the top seed in the tournament for themselves.
Following a great first half, which saw the two teams separated by a single bucket at 26-24 in favor of Bonneville, it was a defensive statement made by Bonneville that secured a 59-34 win for the Bees in the end.
It wasn’t that Blackfoot did anything wrong in the second half, it was more of what Bonneville did right.
They stopped the penetrating drives of Tenleigh Smith of Blackfoot and were able to stop the pass to post player Hadley Humpherys, which basically negated the offense that the Broncos had established in the first half. When the Broncos were then unable to get the outside shot to work, they simply didn’t have the offense to stay with Bonneville and the Lady Bees gradually pulled away.
The Bees’ defense was smothering, slowing the Blackfoot offense down to a crawl and the Lady Broncos were only able to score four points in the third period, and another six points in the final stanza and against a quality team like Bonneville, that just isn’t enough to produce a win.
With the win, Bonneville moved to a perfect 20-0 on the season, 10-0 in conference play, and they have a single game remaining on their regular season schedule, when they travel to Madison to tangle with Lady Bobcats today.
Blackfoot, on the other hand, saw their regular season record fall to 14-6 on the year, 7-2 in conference play, and they will also be on the road today, when they travel down Highway 91 to Shelley to take on the Lady Russets in Shelley’s senior night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot has secured the number two seed for the district tournament which begins next week. The complete District 6 Tournament schedule will be published as it becomes available.
BONNEVILLE 59, BLACKFOOT 34
Blackfoot 14 10 4 6 — 34
Bonneville 11 15 15 18 — 59
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 10, Isabelle Arave 3, Praire Caldwell 4, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 2, Hadley Humpherys 12.
Bonneville — Sadie Lott 18, Makayla Sorensen 17, Brooklyn Cunningham 10, Mariah Jardine 2, Sydnee Hunt 9, Sage Leishman 3.