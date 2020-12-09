POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Broncos took to the road Tuesday night to face off against their third straight 5A opponent to start the season, an anomaly created by the High Country Conference who has a mixture of 5A and 4A teams that are divided when it comes to distrtict tournament play.
Highland boasts of one of the tallest post players in eastern Idaho in Mason Mickelson who is a load for any team.
Withstanding any funky or crazy design of a defense, the Broncos used a version of a 2-3 zone, with their twin low posts Candon Dahle and Ja’Vonte King down low, Carter Layton in the middle of the key, and their two guards, Jace Grimmett and Jaxon Ball, up top.
The end result was that the double low posts, who both can take the ball outside for a three-point shot, were able to outscore the taller Mickelson 32-20 and caused all sorts of defensive mismatches for the Rams as they stormed to a 59-49 win over Highland.
The game began with Blackfoot storming to an early lead in the opening period, while Highland was trying to figure out how to defend the front court of the Broncos who were using Dahle and King on the perimeter. The three Broncos working the front court — Dahle, King and Layton — are all accomplished three-point shooters and with Mickelson trying to stay closer to the basket for rebounding purposes, usually left one of the three Broncos open for a wide open shot.
Dahle, in particular, was able to take advantage of the open looks to hit 5 of 6 three-point shots and led the Broncos in scoring as a result with 19 points.
King was able to chip in with 13 and Layton added 10, giving the Broncos a big advantage with those three scoring 42 of their 59 points.
The Broncos, as a result, were also able to outscore the Rams in nearly every period.
By the time Highland tried to reset its defense to account for the front court players of the Broncos, the damage had been done and Blackfoot was able to pick up the win and move to 2-1 on the season.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Thursday night contest at home with Preston coming to town. Tip off for the Thursday night contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 59, HIGHLAND 49
Blackfoot 13 15 18 13 — 59
Highland 8 16 12 13– 49
Blackfoot — Candon Dahle 19, Ja’Vonte King 13, Carter Layton 10, Dylan Peterson 8, Jace Grimmett 5, Jaden Harris 2, Jaxon Ball 2.
Highland — Mason Mickelson 20, Easton Durham 10, Jayden Wright 8, Hunter Huelsman 5, Easton Wheelock 4, Drew Roberts 2.