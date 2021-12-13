IDAHO FALLS – When the Blackfoot Bronco coaches saw the boys’ basketball schedule for 2021-2022, they had to wonder if this was going to be the same old stuff that they had to deal with over the past decade or so — top-heavy with 5A schools, who can just batter and beat you to death.
The season opening win over Idaho Falls at home for the Broncos had to give them some hope that maybe things weren’t going to be quite so bad after all.
That hope had to be dashed a bit following a loss on the road to the big, towering Rigby Trojans, but a win over Highland on the road gave the Broncos additional confidence and when they traveled to Idaho Falls for a rematch with the Tigers from the opening game of the season, they took some of that confidence with them.
After having seen Idaho Falls play a couple of games, nobody should ever confuse them with a top echelon team of any sort. The Tigers are just not very good. They don’t handle the ball well, they make silly mistakes in the course of play and they shoot way too many three-point shots that are either ill-advised or just too far out to be connected on at this stage of the game.
The confidence Blackfoot showed up with was a breath of fresh air and the way they used that confidence to move up and down the floor with ease and with some big players who actually went after loose balls and rebounds with some intensity and energy is a marked improvement over last year. This year’s Bronco team might just be pretty good, but we will have to see how it plays out, because a pair of wins over the likes of Idaho Falls will not a season make.
Blackfoot came out of the opening tip with some intensity and it showed on their first defensive stand when they forced a turnover and went to the other end of the floor and scored. They kept the pressure on and by the time the first quarter came to an end, the Broncos had taken an 11-5 lead and the Tigers already looked rattled.
The Broncos were able to keep the pressure on the Tigers for the second period as well and that was key to opening up the game for Blackfoot. With the Blackfoot quintet hitting their open shots and not just relying on the three point shots, but actually driving to the hoop and running the offense well, they were able to add another 17 points to their tally and when the buzzer sounded, ending the first half of play, the Broncos had emerged with a 28-14 advantage and seemed to be running on all cylinders like a well-tuned engine in a high-priced car.
The second half started with Idaho Falls trying to get back into the game via the three point shot, but they weren’t falling and it just provided Blackfoot with more opportunities to run the floor and take advantage of their speed and quickness. The result was another 17 points added to the Broncos’ tally taking the score to 45-30 and for all intents and purposes, it was an easy solution for the Broncos to pick up another win, simply by playing solid basketball.
The final quarter continued with the Broncos using their entire bench and keeping the Tigers at bay with some solid defense. Idaho Falls tried their best to close the gap, but were unsuccessful as they still looked confused on the floor and couldn’t match the intensity Blackfoot brought to the game. The fourth quarter ended up being a back and forth affair, with Idaho Falls winning that small battle by a one-point margin, but Blackfoot was never in danger of giving up their lead. The fourth went to Idaho Falls by a 15-14 margin, leaving the final score at 59-45 in favor of Blackfoot and a 3-1 start to the season. Idaho Falls would fall to 1-3 on the year and scratching their heads looking for answers.
Blackfoot will next see action when they face Pocatello as part of the Owyhee Tournament in Boise on Thursday with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff at Owyhee High School.
BLACKFOOT 11 17 17 14 — 59
IDAHO FALLS 5 9 16 15 — 45
Individual scoring
Blackfoot (59): Chase Cannon, 11; Dylan Peterson, 5; JaVonte King, 10; Deegan Hale, 13; Miles Toussaint, 3; Jaxon Grimmett, 2; Colby Bodkin, 8; Rylan Reynolds, 4; Caz Spraker, 3
Idaho Falls (45): Benson Taylor, 4; Luke Rodel, 4; Dillon Ball, 8; Skyler Olsen, 4; Kael Fedder, 2; Merritt Jones, 8; Marvin Smith, 5; Francisco Bento, 4; Trey Piper, 1; Coltin Lyda, 4