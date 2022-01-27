IDAHO FALLS – It was a game that meant a lot to both teams with Blackfoot and Skyline as the two jockeying for position in the High Country Conference and trying to secure the second seed for themselves with the District 6, High Country Conference boys’ basketball tournament on the horizon.
Blackfoot holds that spot now with Shelley and Skyline breathing down their necks and some four or five games remaining, depending on which team you are at this juncture of the season.
There are key games on the horizon for every team with the possible exception of Bonneville, but they still have a pair of games against Blackfoot that could change everything for a number of teams and you never know about injuries. A key injury to any one of four teams could change the whole forecast before the season ends.
The only team that seems safe and secure is the front-running Hillcrest Knights, who sit atop the standings at 6-0 and hasn’t been challenged by any of the other four teams. Blackfoot is in second, but they have a loss to go with their three wins, Shelley has a pair of wins and losses, Skyline is sitting there with two wins and five losses and Bonneville has five losses and no conference wins to speak of. It will be interesting coming down the stretch and it was all supposed to begin on Wednesday night when the Broncos and Grizzlies did battle at the Grizzlies Den.
The game began with the Broncos having the upper hand. Their offense was working and they were getting some good shots at the basket. The pace was very up-tempo, pushed that way by the Grizzlies. The Broncos were making their shots and the Grizzlies were not, which also aided the Broncos in their effort.
By the time the first period ended, the Broncos had emerged with a 17-8 lead and they were seemingly on their way to a win.
The second quarter was more of the same, although Skyline began to hit some of the long range shots which enabled them to keep up with the Broncos and both team were able to hit their fair share of shots. The quarter would end with Blackfoot hitting for 17 more points and Skyline edging the Blackfoot quintet by nailing 18 points. Halftime stood at Blackfoot 34 and Skyline 26.
The third quarter saw a renewed effort from Skyline and when some of their long range shots began to fall, they were able to quickly get into the game and at one point, the game was tied at 41 with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
At that point, a lot of Blackfoot fans took a collective breath and coach Clint Arave took a timeout to settle his charges down.
Both things seemed to work as the Broncos came out of the timeout, ran off several buckets to gain control once again, and then simply took over offensively.
This quarter saw both teams put up 19 points and the game moved toward the fourth period with Blackfoot leading by 10 points at 53-43 and the Broncos were walking with a much lighter step than were the Grizzlies.
The fourth quarter was all Blackfoot as they moved up and down the floor and their defense took the game over from the Grizzlies, who were playing on fumes by this time, despite frequent substitutions of the entire lineup.
The final stanza was all Blackfoot by the score of 21-14 and when the final buzzer sounded, the Broncos had taken the game by the final score of 74-59 and claimed sole possession of second place in the High Country Conference with a 3-1 conference record.
With the loss, the Grizzlies fell to 2-5 and settled into fourth, just ahead of Bonneville who has yet to win a conference matchup and sits at 0-5 in conference play.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Friday match-up against those Bonneville Bees in Blackfoot, with a 7:30 tip-off at Chris Gardner Gymnasium.
For Skyline, they will next be seen in action when they host Shelley in the Grizzlies Den for another important High Country Conference matchup that will go a long ways toward determining the seeding for the upcoming District 6/High Country Conference tournament that is just around the corner.
BLACKFOOT 17 17 19 21 — 74 SKYINE 8 18 19 14 — 59
Individual scoring
Blackfoot (74): Chase Cannon, 3; Dylan Petersen, 13; Ja’Vonte King, 24; Deegan Hale, 9; Kort Capson, 3; Jaxon Grimmett, 3; Miles Toussaint, 2; Colby Bodkin, 3; Ryan Reynolds, 14
Skyline (59): Parker Kucera, 7; Mckay Bird, 8; Jaxon White, 7; George Price, 20; Wracer Collins, 6; Josh Hansen, 3; Issac Farnsworth, 8