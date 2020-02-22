BOISE – In their first game since losing in the opening round of the 4A state girls’ basketball tournament, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos were matched up with Preston from District 4-5, a regular competitor with Blackfoot until the formation of a new conference a couple of years ago.
Preston boasted an impressive record of 19-8 coming into the Friday game, but had suffered losses to Century on a number of occasions during the year.
The Lady Broncos opened the game with a very stingy defense, one that only allowed the Lady Indians to score a single point in the first quarter as they were able to score 11 of their own, and suddenly, it was a double digit lead for Blackfoot and they would not let off the gas pedal all game long, as they went on to a 42-32 win over Preston to move into the consolation finals on Saturday morning.
The opening quarter went quickly and although Preston was on the board first, Blackfoot scored the next 11 points, including baskets from Tenleigh Smith and Hadley Humphreys, which got things going for the Lady Broncos.
The second quarter started much the way the first quarter ended, with Blackfoot scoring first, but Preston was able to right the ship almost immediately and ran off seven straight points to cut the lead to 13-8 and get themselves back in the game.
The run proved to be costly for Preston, as the defensive effort took its toll with fouls and the Lady Indians found themselves in foul trouble early and had a bunch of their players on the bench with foul trouble. While the fouls didn’t amount to a large number of free throws for the Lady Broncos, it did open things up offensively for Blackfoot and they took advantage of that to close out the quarter on an 11-1 run of their own to lead at the intermission 24-9.
With the 15-point lead, the game was all but over for Preston as the Lady Broncos went to a more deliberate offense, cashing in on the talents of post Hadley Humpherys inside as she was one of three players who totaled 11 points on the game, joining fellow post player Gracie Anderson and point guard Tenleigh Smith who also had that number of points. Humpherys and Anderson also were crashing the boards, with Humpherys collecting nine boards on the game and Anderson getting seven of her own and that allowed the Blackfoot fast break to work at its best for most of the second half.
The fourth period saw Blackfoot outscored by Preston, but a lot of the Lady Indian points came after the Lady Broncos substituted freely late in the game to ensure that a good number of players got to see some action in the state tournament, which was the correct thing to do.
“We had a really good first half,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “I was proud of the girls, to come off that emotional loss last night to Century. They did good.”
BLACKFOOT 42, PRESTON 32
Blackfoot 11 13 9 9 — 42
Preston 1 8 13 10 — 32
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 11, Praire Caldwell 2, Kianna Wright 3, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 11, Hadley Humpherys 11.
Preston — Hailey Meek 6, Mickayla Robertson 1, Riley Ward 5, Brexli Ware 7, Cassee Pugmire 10, Kylie Larsen 3.