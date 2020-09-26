BLACKFOOT – It was just the kind of game that the Blackfoot Broncos needed following a disheartening game a week ago when they suffered their first loss in the Jerrod Ackley era, 14-3 against Skyline.
It was homecoming Friday night and the crowd was thirsty for some action and they got it, although the Broncos were a bit lackluster at the beginning.
Despite an early turnover by Preston, the Broncos turned the ball right back over on downs and then the Indians caught the Broncos flat footed when quarterback Brecker Knapp pitched the ball to Emery Thorson and Thorson then heaved the half back pass to Chevy Nelson who sprinted 71 yards untouched into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead for Preston. That play came at 7:05 of the first quarter, but the big plays were far from over for both teams.
Just moments later, Blackfoot senior quarterback Jace Grimmett hit sophomore wide receiver Ja’Vonte King on a slant pattern and the rangy wideout took the ball 80 yards for the tying score and the two teams went to the second quarter tied at 7.
Turnovers were the issue for Preston and when Knapp was dinged for his second interception of the first half, both at the hands of Blackfoot safety Stryker Wood, the Broncos were back in business and the result was another touchdown for Blackfoot, this time on a three-yard run by Bowen Robinson from three yards out and the Broncos had a 14-7 lead, just three minutes into the second period.
The Broncos were finally able to get running back Teegan Thomas loose on a long run as the fleet footed runner broke a carry to the outside and when he turned it upfield, he raced down the left sideline for a 41-yard score and the Broncos moved the lead to 21-7 and seemed to be in control of the game midway through the second quarter.
That was when the Bronco defense made its second big mistake of the half, letting Emery Thorson get behind the defense and Knapp hit him in stride and Thorson streaked 59 yards for a score that brought the Indians back to within a touchdown at 21-14.
The Broncos were able to run the clock out for the rest of the second period and the two teams went to the locker room for the intermission, with Blackfoot leading 21-7.
The Broncos took the second half kickoff and promptly went three and out and punted, but another interception by the Broncos defense, this time by linebacker Carson Trejo, set the Broncos up with the ball on their own 33 yard line. Five yards later, with the ball on the 38, the handoff went to Thomas who cut to the left, got to the sideline and turned the ball upfield and 62 yards later strolled into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game and just like that, the Broncos extended the lead to 28-14.
“This was a very good game as we continue to show improvement,” Ackley said. “Each and every player got better tonight and we have a tough one ahead of us next week.”
The two teams went back and forth through the remainder of the third and most of the fourth quarters, with neither team threatening to score.
As time began to wind down in the fourth quarter, Grimmett was able to find wide receiver Carter Layton wide open from 14 yards away and Layton took it in for the touchdown and with the extra point from Bryce Cornell, the Broncos extended the lead once again, this time to 35-14 and there was only 3:51 left in the contest.
That is when Preston tried three long passes, all of which fell harmlessly to the ground and the Broncos were able to insert the subs who ran the ball for a couple of first downs, sending the homecoming crowd home with smiles on their faces as the Broncos moved to 4-1 on the season and dropped the Indians to 2-2 for the year.
Next up for Blackfoot will be an important High Country Conference contest with Hillcrest on Friday night, October 2 at Hartkopf Field.
PRESTON 7 7 0 0 — 14
BLACKFOOT 7 14 7 7 — 35
P — 71 yard pass from Emery Thorson to Chevy Nelson, kick good
B — 80 yard pass from Jace Grimmett to Ja’Vonte King, kick good
B — 3 yard run by Bowen Robinson, kick good
B — 41 yard run by Teegan Thomas, kick good
P — 59 yard pass from Brecker Knapp to Emery Thorson, kick good
B — 62 yard run by Teegan Thomas, kick good
B — 14 yard pass Grimmett to Carter Layton, kick good