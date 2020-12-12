Blackfoot Rodeo Club sets fundraising activities

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Rodeo Club, which has members from Blackfoot High School, Firth High School, Snake River High School, Shelley and Sho-Ban High School, is currently holding its major fundraiser of the year in two parts and with the help of CAL Ranch Stores.
On Saturday evenings, from 4-8 p.m., the members of the club will be wrapping presents at CAL Ranch Store in Blackfoot and they are doing this as a courtesy of themselves and CAL Ranch Store. They are only accepting donations for this service and acting on behalf of CAL Ranch Stores while doing so.
The Rodeo Club is also selling raffle tickets that have two main prizes. A rifle will be raffled off as well as a $500 gift card. Raffle tickets are being sold by the club members in the entrance to CAL Ranch Store in Blackfoot on Fridays. Tickets are only $5 or you may purchase five tickets for $20. The athletes will even help you put your name and phone number on the back of each ticket.