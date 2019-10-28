IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos boys’ cross country team came through with flying colors on Oct. 23 as they were able to track the Idaho Falls Tigers and finish in a close enough group to claim second in the District 6, 4A meet and qualify as a team to the state 4A championships.
Idaho Falls did what it had been doing all season and that is dominate meets all over the state. All they did in the district meet was post a perfect score of 15 by taking down the top five positions in the meet. To make things even worse for the other teams in the meet, their sixth and seventh runners are only freshmen, so the domination may not end anytime soon, other than they will be competing in the 5A classification next season.
Leading the way for the Broncos were a pair of sophomores in Eli Gregory and Justin Whitehead, who finished sixth and ninth, repectively, while senior Austin DeSpain checked in with an 11th place finish. Nate Blackwelder finished 13th, and freshman Matt Thomas checked in with an 18th place finish.
The team scores showed Idaho Falls with 15, Blackfoot with 57, Skyline with 64, Shelley with 110, Hillcrest with 143, and Bonneville with 158. The top three teams all qualify for state as a team.
The Lady Broncos were not as fortunate as the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers led the team standings with a score of 32, followed by Skyline with 39, Shelley with 114, Blackfoot with 118, Hillcrest with 118, and Bonneville with 129.
The top three teams all qualify for the state meet on November 2 at Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
Skyline’s Sariah Harrison was the individual winner, beating Alivia Johnson of Bonneville by nearly seven seconds, while Hannah Kohler of Idaho Falls was third.
Idaho Falls claimed five of the top nine places in the race to claim the team title.
Blackfoot’s top runner was Kristen Thomas who finished in 20th place with a time of 22:01.8. Sarah DeSpain was the Broncos second runner in 22nd place and Sydney Crumley finished in 34th place as the Broncos’ third runner.