BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School has announced some of its Homecoming activities for the week of Oct. 9-12 which will include a Powder Puff football game, the Homecoming Parade, the Homecoming football game, the Homecoming Dance and of course the Homecoming tailgate party and tailgating booths which will be set up for the kids.
The Powder Puff game Wednesday had two teams, featuring girls from the senior class against the junior class.
Friday will feature most of the Homecoming festivities, including the parade, tailgating party and the carnival area set up for those who are hardy enough to attempt them.
Early on Friday will be the annual Homecoming Assembly where the football team will be introduced and the Homecoming king and queen and their court will be announced.
The cheer assembly will follow after which the school will be have an early release at 1:25 p.m.
Things will begin to be assembled in earnest with the parade set up and lineup beginning at 3:30 p.m. The parade itself will start right at 4 p.m. and will begin in front of the high school.
The parade route will go down Walker, turning right on Shilling and going to Bridge Street. The parade will turn left on Bridge and travel through town until they reach the Riverside Plaza where the entire parade will be able to turn around and head back into town on Judicial Street. When they reach Fisher Street, the parade will turn right on Fisher and arrive back at the high school before disbanding.
The tailgating party will begin to assemble just before 5 p.m. and will last until 6:30 p.m.
There will be music and tailgating booths set up with a bunch of contests and prizes for the winners.
There will be a hot dog eating contest with 4-5 kids eating every 20 minutes or so and the winners will be awarded tee shirts.
Rise Fitnesswill be sponsoring a Strongman Competition.
There will be a Spinning Wheel contest set up by A & W.
The Blackfoot Cheerleaders will sponsor a face painting booth for the kids.
Austin Cade will have a hair coloring booth.
There will be a booth for a football throwing game sponsored by the football moms.
State Farm and Idaho Central Credit Union will both have booths set up with contests.
There will be a selfie station, and there will be a homecoming tee shirt booth set up with shirts on sale for only $2.
The carnival area will be going from 5-6:30 when everyone will be ushered to Bronco Stadium for the pre-game ceremonies of the homecoming game, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Saturday will be the Homecoming dance beginning at 7 p.m. at the high school.