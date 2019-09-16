BLACKFOOT – Kyle Steidley is 11 years old and he is already one of the more respected and decorated golfers in Bingham County. Yes, he is only 11 years old.
What he has done in his young career includes playing in the Von Elm Memorial Golf Tournament this year and, despite his youth, he finished one place out of the money in what many would say is the toughest golf tournament in Blackfoot.
He qualified for the Sub-Regional “Drive, Pitch and Putt” for four straight years. That means he has won the local tournament four straight times, and he has had to travel to accomplish that. That means he has had to travel to Utah, since Idaho doesn’t host a local tournament for this event. Four years in a row and he is only 11. The local tournament has been held in Brigham City, Utah, so maybe that isn’t such a big deal, but to have to go out of state to compete in this competition is something to overcome.
In the Sub-Regional Tournament, held in Morgan, Utah, Steidley was able to push into the top two finishers and earn the next level of the competition. That means that he will competing in the Regional Finals Competition and that will be held at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
If you are a golfer of any type, you will know that Torrey Pines is a famous golf course. It has hosted the U.S. Open upon occasion, and in fact, it is famous for when Tiger Woods won the Open on “one leg” several years ago. It is also a course that Tiger Woods has won on a total of eight times. Pretty heady stuff for an 11-year-old from Blackfoot to be heading into.
“I practice nearly every day,” Steidley said. “My driving is my strength because I can hit it pretty straight. I have only hit one ball out of bounds in all of the tournaments that I have played. I work on my pitching and putting every day and I am getting better at it every year.”
Steidley averages between 190-200 yards on his drives, and in the tournament format you have to drive the ball between two line markers running down either side of the fairway. Anything that goes outside of those two lines is considered out of bounds, so it can be even tougher than hitting the ball on the golf course because at least there you have the fairway, light rough and deep rough. There is only the fairway to play to in this competition.
Steidley has already picked out his own golf ball and what he likes to play, again at the age of 11.
“I really like the Pro V1X ball,” Steidley said. “It has the best feel of the balls that I have played and I seem to hit it better than the rest of them.”
Spoken like a true golfer.
Steidley also plays football in the fall and his coaches have been working with him to allow him ample time to get ready for this big adventure and opportunity.
Kyle will be on the road this week starting Wednesday, for his two-day trip to San Diego where he hopes to get some practice in on Thursday and Friday. The competition will be on Saturday and he will face 13 other golfers from around the region in their field on Saturday. There will be golfers from California and Hawaii as well as Utah and Nevada in the field as they vie for the chance at the big trophy.
Also included in the winner’s prize package? A trip to the national finals the last week in March. That tournament will be played the week before the best pros in the world gather for the Masters Tournament held at Augusta National in Georgia. The winner will also receive an invitation for a spot in the gallery at the Masters and a chance to meet and greet some of the greatest golfers the world will see.
If Steidley feels any nervousness or anxiety about the trip, he doesn’t show it and he acts like he has this under control and is ready to go and capture a title.
“I get a little nervous just before I swing the club,” Steidley said. “Once I hit that first ball, though, the butterflies and everything just seem to disappear.”
For a young man who will only get three swings in each of the three divisions of the tournament, he seems ready to take on the competition. Kyle Steidley is only three drives, three pitches and three putts away from a national title, and the student at Groveland Elementary School is ready to take on the world in the Regional Drive, Pitch and Putt competition this weekend at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.