BLACKFOOT – Nathan Bolinder, a standout offensive lineman for the Blackfoot High School football team which finished second in the 4A state playoffs last year, has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D.
The University of Jamestown is a private liberal arts university with an enrollment of just under 1,000 students annually.
Projected as an offensive lineman who could see playing time immediately, Bolinder earned honors for his play for Blackfoot this past season as the Broncos finished 11-2 on the season and were runners-up to Kuna for the 4A title.
“I am so excited to be headed to a four-year college and have the opportunity to further my career in football,” Bolinder said Friday. “I know that these opportunities don't come around to just everyone, so I am thrilled to have been selected to be one of a few and will do my best to be the best student-athlete I can.”
Bolinder expects to be on campus by Aug. 2 to begin his preparation to attend classes and work out with the team.
“Coach (Brian) Mistro has me listed as an offensive lineman, so I will play where ever he wants me,” Bolinder said. “I played right tackle at Blackfoot, but I would be comfortable at any of the line positions and we even talked about the possibility of tight end.”
Bolinder is a good student at Blackfoot High School and expects to take classes toward a medical degree while at Jamestown.
“I expect that I will get a lot of general studies done and work towards a medical degree,” Bolinder said. “Ultimately, I would like to be a radiologist and that is the direction that I want to work toward right away.”
Bolinder knows that it took a lot of work from a lot of people to get him to this place in his career and wants to thank a number of them for their help.
“If it wasn't for my parents and my family and friends, I couldn't have been here today with this opportunity,” Bolinder said. “I love my team, my coaches, my schoolmates and teachers and everyone else who has helped me along the way. I couldn't do this if it weren't for them. I am very humbled by this experience.”
On his recent visit to the campus, one of the things that Bolinder liked was the closeness of the campus and the way that he felt when he was there and around the other students.
“I just loved the campus,” Bolinder said. “The student union building had activities like pool and video games and is a great place to meet other people. I was very impressed with the whole campus and the facilities.”
Bolinder received a total of $17,000 per year in financial assistance towards the $31,000 annual tuition and fees at the University of Jamestown.