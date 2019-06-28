BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot School District 55’s Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting Thursday evening at Ridge Crest Elementary with a full agenda presented for action.
Included on the agenda was the presentation of the budget for the school year 2019-2020.
The budget, which totaled just more than $27 million, was broken down by Superintendent Brian Kress, who explained where the dollars were earmarked and how each line of the budget was derived in the budgeting process.
As one would expect, the majority of the budget was earmarked for salaries and benefits, and most teachers and employees received a modest raise over last year.
It was also important to note that the budget is a balanced budget that also had a few areas where it could be expanded in case of emergency without over-extending the district’s spending during the course of the school year.
The budget, as presented, was passed by the Board of Trustees by a 5-0 vote.
A presentation by Ridge Crest Principal Doug Bitter showed marked improvement over the past couple of years by students at Ridge Crest, especially in math and English. A number of teachers were acknowledged as having been instrumental in the improvements and a number of programs instituted by Principal Bitter were highlighted and explained both which direction the school was going and how much progress had been made.
Ridge Crest has also had a very active PTA organization and the outgoing president made a presentation of the work that had been paid for and organized by the PTA to improve and install a new swing set for the students’ use. Pictures and slides were presented, showing that there is now a line to use the new equipment by the students at recess and also showing some of the games that are painted onto some of the pavement for student’s use. Games like hopscotch and four square have been added.
Many positive comments were made by Board of Trustees members, who also thanked the people involved for their positive actions and work to improve the facility.
A request for some minor adjustments in the fee schedule for Mountain View Middle School was presented by Principal Wes Jensen regarding an increase in activity card fees, identification card fees and locker use fees. Some discussion took place, and a minor adjustment was made in the fee schedule as presented by Jensen before the board unanimously voted to allow the increases.
There was also a request to seek bids for a new transportation route to be added to eliminate students having to be on the bus before 7 a.m. each morning. After explanation and discussion, the board once again unanimously voted (5-0) to allow for the Transportation Director Mrs. Nichols to begin the process of accepting bids for that route.
Copy paper bids were announced, and after one bid was not allowed because it was received after the deadline for acceptance, the next lowest bid was discussed and approved by the board by a 5-0 vote.
There was an explanation from Superintendent Kress of a new bank in town submitting a request to allowed to offer some financial services at their bank rather than at the bank the district had been doing business with for a number of years. The request was presented to the board and after discussion of the merits of the proposal, it was agreed to accept the new bank for a single account and a new account will be created for the Child Nutrition Program. The new account will be an interest bearing account which will allow the district an additional revenue source, although it won’t be a large revenue stream, it will still be a positive cash flow for the District.
The board went into executive session for about 20 minutes to discuss the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent or public school student. The meeting was reconvened at 8:50 pm.
The final few actions of the Board on Thursday were taken to approve the consent agenda, approve prior board meeting minutes, payment of May bills and minor personnel items.
The meeting was adjourned at 9 p.m.