The latest Idaho media girls’ basketball poll has been released and the results are listed below.
There are very few changes in the different classifications, but with District Tournaments beginning on Tuesday night around the state, things could change quickly.
In 5A, Coeur d’Alene captured six first place votes to maintain their lead over Mountain View.
In 4A, Middleton remains at number one, but only by two points over Blackfoot who is in second place.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem remains as the school to beat, but Snake River, on the strength of a three-win week, has moved up a spot to number three.
In 2A, Cole Valley Christian took over the top spot after Ririe was upset by Firth last Friday. The Nuclear Conference begins district play on Tuesday evening.
Lapwai and Rockland hold down the two divisions of the 1A rankings as Idaho heads into district play with berths on the line for the state tournaments which begin in two weeks time.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (6) 15-1 40 1
2. Mountain View 14-2 32 2
3. Timberline (2) 9-1 23 -
4. Rigby (1) 17-3 16 3
5. Thunder Ridge 17-3 14 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian, 10.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 14-2 37 1
2. Blackfoot (3) 15-5 35 2
3. Century (1) 14-6 25 3
4. Preston 15-6 14 5
5. Skyline 14-6 12 -
Others receiving votes: Burley 11, Bishop Kelly 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 20-1 44 1
2. Timberlake (1) 16-2 37 2
3. Snake River 17-4 22 4
4. Parma 14-5 21 3
5. Bonners Ferry 11-4 6 5
Others receiving votes: Filer 4, American Falls 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 15-1 39 2
2. Ririe (3) 19-2 36 1
3. Grangeville (1) 13-3 26 3
4. Melba 17-3 20 4
5. Valley 15-5 5 -
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4, New Plymouth 3, West Jefferson 3.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 18-0 45 1
2. Prairie 17-2 34 2
3. Grace 16-3 23 3
4. Murtaugh 16-3 11 5
5. Genesee 13-4 8 4
Others receiving votes: Rimrock 7, Butte County 4, Liberty Charter 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 15-3 38 1
2. Tri-Valley (2) 15-3 35 3
3. Mackay (2) 17-3 32 4
4. Kendrick 13-5 20 2
5. Camas County 11-4 5 -
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 3, Carey 2.
Voters:
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
Donn Walden, The Lewiston Tribune
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman