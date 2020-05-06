BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School is searching for a new head boys’ basketball coach for after former head coach Cody Shelley accepted the Athletic Director’s position with the school.
The Blackfoot boys’ team advanced to the state tournament this past season, but will graduate a good portion of the team this spring.
Requirements as set down by the Board of Trustees of Blackfoot School District #55 are as follows:
Must have a teaching certificate or the district may consider applicants with a high school diploma or its equivalent who are versed in standards set by the Idaho High School Activities Association. Applicants with previous bsketball coaching experience will be give prefernce.
The job description is to develop a successful boys basketball program from ninth grade through twelfth grade students who are enrolled at Blackfoot High School and other duties as assigned by the Athletic Director.
In 2019-20, the Blackfoot Broncos battled through a very tough non-conference season and then came back through the elimination bracket to defeat a highly ranked Idaho Falls basketball team to capture the High Country Conference for the first time in many years.
The team advanced to the state tournament where they lost to Kuna in the first round and then fell to the Minico Spartans in an elimination game.
The team will return one starter for 2020-21 in Carter Layton and a host of junior varsity players who gained valuable experience down the stretch.
Applications may be sent to: Ronna Park, Personnel Clerk
Blackfoot School District No. 55
270 East Bridge Street
Blackfoot, ID 83221
All interested applicants are encouraged to apply.