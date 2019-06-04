BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course has announced that entries are being taken for the annual City Golf Championships which will be held on Saturday, June 8.
There will be separate divisions for men and women and the entry fee is only $35 per golfer plus greens fees.
The defending men’s champion is Dave Hagar. The defending women’s champion is Cheyenne Johnson.
Tee times are currently being coordinated with the expected tee-off around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Further information can be obtained by contacting the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course at (208) 785-9960 and asking for Beau or Chris.
Deadline for entries is Friday at 5 p.m. and tee times will be available at approximately 6 p.m. that evening.