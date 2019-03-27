BLACKFOOT – The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot have found a groove of late and it showed on Wednesday afternoon as they took on the Madison Bobcats, a 5A power.
With Kymber Wieland on the mound and showing a bit of spring break rust, the team helped her shake that off and she found a groove that allowed her to throw a complete, seven-inning contest and her teammates hit the ball well, pounding out 10 hits and scoring 13 runs to down the Bobcats by a final of 13-7.
Despite giving up six runs in the first two innings, Wieland wasn’t throwing the ball badly, just not as crisply as she had in her two previous starts. Once she settled down, Wieland put four zeroes on the board in the next five innings. That allowed her teammates to rally behind her and score some runs of their own.
When you say this team may have been built around hitting, one look at the box score would tell the whole story.
Malia Taufu’i led the assault against the Bobcat pitching with three hits and Chloe Cronquist and Tylar Dalley were right behind her with a pair of hits apiece.
Dalley was big in the batter’s box as she produced three runs batted in on the day and was backed up by a pair of RBIs each from Taufu’i and Yleni Navarrete.
Everyone seemed to get into the action on Wednesday, as Navarrete led the team with four quality at bats, followed by Ahna Yancey with three and Grace Callister had a pair of quality at bats. Definitely a team effort on Wednesday, as the Lady Broncos improved their season record to 4-1 by winning their fourth game in a row.
From the pitcher’s circle, Wieland had 19 first-pitch strikes, despite the early inning struggles, and picked up seven strikeouts in the contest as well.
Blackfoot will now have a full week off as they won’t return to the diamond for a game until next Wednesday, April 3, when Bonneville will come to town for a 3:30 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Bonneville will bring a 1-6 record into the game, having just lost to the same Madison team that Blackfoot just beat. The Bonneville score in that contest was 6-2 in favor of Madison.