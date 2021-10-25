IDAHO FALLS – A year ago, the Shelley Russets made the jump from the 4A High Country Conference tournament into the state 4A volleyball championships.
Blackfoot was hoping to do the same with second year head coach Kierra Johnson at the helm.
Now both teams are on the outside looking in as top-seeded Bonneville and fourth-seeded Skyline move on in the District 6, 4A tournament.
Bonneville defeated Blackfoot in the championship match on Thursday by a 3-0 score, capturing the title and the district's berth state berth. Bonneville was the top seed in the district and boasts of a 27-11 record on the year. Bonneville is also currently ranked fourth by MaxPreps in the 4A classification.
The loss by Blackfoot sent them to the left side of the bracket, where they had to await the winner of the Shelley vs. Skyline match.
Shelley had entered the tournament with the third seed, after losing a tie-breaker with Blackfoot for the second seed. Skyline was seeded fourth and the match was one for the ages, or at least this year. Back and forth the two teams went, with Shelley winning the first set 25-12, before Skyline came storming back to capture sets two and three by the scores of 25-21 and 25-16.
The Lady Russets gathered themselves up and made a comeback of their own to force the fifth and final set with the Lady Grizzlies.
Skyline had just enough left to get the job done and move on to face Blackfoot Thursday evening.
It was to be another epic battle as first Skyline would score and win a set, then Blackfoot would rally and do the same. The two teams went the maximum five sets before determining a winner and it would be the tough Lady Grizzlies who would eke out the victory and move on to the state play-in game on Saturday.
With the season over for both Shelley and Blackfoot, the ladies will move on to other athletic fields as many will be on the courts for basketball in a week and a half, others will concentrate on track and field or softball which will have their seasons soon enough.