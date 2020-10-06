BLACKFOOT — COVID-19 has brought about a cancellation of football games for Blackfoot and Shelley this week.
Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress issued a letter Tuesday saying a staff member who last attended class at Blackfoot High School on Oct. 1 and was involved with football activities through Oct. 3 received results of a positive COVID-19 test.
Kress said due to the time frame involved, it is not believed there is a high risk of transmission within the classroom setting. However, there was potential risk of transmission beginning on Saturday during football activities.
“As such, we are asking all BHS football players to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms through Sunday, October 11th,” Kress said. “If no symptoms develop, these students can return to Blackfoot High School for class on Monday, October 12th, provided they wear a face covering for the remainder of the week and continue to monitor for symptoms. We have identified some football players as close contact individuals.
Blackfoot School District administration will be contacting the parents of those individuals with further guidelines.”
Kress said both practice and games for this week will be cancelled. Coaches will communicate with players what can occur and who can participate in activities for the week of Oct. 12–Oct. 16.
“We will attempt to reschedule the varsity football game with Shelley High School for Saturday, October 17th,” he added. “Senior night activities, which would have occurred prior to this Friday’s home varsity football game (against Rigby) will be scheduled to occur during the halftime of the home junior varsity game with Bonneville High School on Thursday, Oct. 22nd.
“We understand this news is saddening, but we are confident that if we take these measures, and follow them properly, we will be saving future activities and games. Thank you for your understanding of these measures and we hope to see more activities in the near future.”
Pocatello’s football game against Shelley this week has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The cancellation was originally reported by idahosports.com.
“Our team came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID,” Pocatello head coach Dave Spillett told the Idaho State Journal.
Spillett said that was all he could say about the issue. It’s unclear whether anyone on the team has tested positive.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Highland’s Iron Horse Stadium, where Pocatello has been playing its home games this season because the local high schools haven’t been allowed to play at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.
It’s unclear whether the non-conference game will be rescheduled.
The Indians are off to their best start in nearly a decade at 5-1.