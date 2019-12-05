POCATELLO – Two local teams kicked off the 2019-20 wrestling season with matches at Highland High School in Pocatello on Wednesday night.
Both Blackfoot High School and Shelley High School got things rolling with matches against 5A schools Thunder Ridge and Highland in the unique four-team format that saw the two 4A schools each granted time on the mats against the 5A schools.
The Shelley Russets were able to ride wins by Kolton Stacey at 113 pounds, Josh Marlow at 138 pounds and Taylor Balmforth at 160 pounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Russets fell to the Titans by the final of 72-15.
106 — Preston Stike (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
113 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) over Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 0:44)
120 — Caden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) (Fall 1:16)
126 — Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge) over Brock DeRoache (Shelley) (Fall 1:40)
132 — Carson Jenson (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
138 — Josh Marlow (Shelley) over Caden Hall (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:16)
145 — Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) over Chase Millus (Shelley) (Fall 1:58)
152 — Gage Holt (Thunder Ridge) over Ethan Baron (Shelley) (Fall 4:32)
160 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) over Tristan Stanton (Thunder Ridge) (Dec 6-5)
170 — Ethan Taylor (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
182 — Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge) over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) (Fall 2:30)
195 — Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge) over Jamar Taylor (Shelley) (Fall 0:59)
220 — Hayden Jackson (Thunder Ridge) over Nathan Thyberg (Shelley) (Fall 3:52)
285 — Maria Ramos (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
98 — Chandler Facer (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
When it was Blackfoot’s turn, they also fell to the Titans, by a score of 56-27. The Broncos got wins from Luke Moore at 106 pounds, Zach Thompson at 113 pounds, Esai Castaneda at 132 pounds, Austin DeSpain at 138 pounds and Nick Chappell at 182 pounds.
98 — Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
106 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) over Tate Funderburg (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 0:29)
113 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) over Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) (Dec 8-4)
120 — Caden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) (Fall 4:00)
126 — Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge) over Camron Gifford (Blackfoot) (Dec 6-3)
132 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) over Carson Jenson (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:23)
138 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) over Caden Hall (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:36)
145 — Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) over Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) (Fall 2:31)
152 — Gage Holt (Thunder Ridge) over Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) (TF 16-0 3:18)
160 — Tristan Stanton (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
170 — Ethan Taylor (Thunder Ridge) over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) (Fall 5:45)
182 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) over Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 5:29)
195 — Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
220 — Hayden Jackson (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
285 — Maria Ramos (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
When the teams switched to wrestle against Highland, things didn’t turn out much better as Shelley fell to the Rams 66-15. Kolton Stacey at 113 pounds, Kyle DeRoache at 120 pounds, Taylor Balmforth at 160 pounds were the only winners for Shelley against the Rams.
98 — Double Forfeit
106 — Calvin Hewett (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
113 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) over Devin Dobson (Highland) (TF 17-2 4:10)
120 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) over Austin Dye (Highland) (MD 18-5)
126 — Rustan Cordingley (Highland) over Brock DeRoache (Shelley) (Fall 1:02)
132 — Emilio Velasquez (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
138 — Treagan Watson (Highland) over Josh Marlow (Shelley) (Fall 2:57)
145 — Kael Cordingley (Highland) over Chase Millus (Shelley) (Fall 1:15)
152 — Kayl Corrigan (Highland) over Ethan Baron (Shelley) (Fall 2:17)
160 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) over Luke Sidwell (Highland) (Fall 5:32)
170 — Max Anderton (Highland) over Orrin Hill (Shelley) (Fall 0:59)
182 — Bristin Corrigan (Highland) over Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) (Fall 0:50)
195 — Truman Anderson (Highland) over Jamar Taylor (Shelley) (Fall 0:34)
220 — Logan George (Highland) over Nathan Thyberg (Shelley) (Fall 1:04)
285 — Ian Allen (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
Blackfoot took on Highland and the results were more of the same as the Rams disposed of the Broncos by the final score of 53-22. Winning matches for the Broncos were Luke Moore at 106 pounds, Zach Thompson at 113 pounds, Eli Abercrombie at 120 pound, Esai Castaneda at 132 pounds, and Austin Despain at 138 pounds.
98 — Double Forfeit
106 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) over Calvin Hewett (Highland) (SV-1 14-9)
113 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) over Devin Dobson (Highland) (MD 8-0)
120 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Austin Dye (Highland) (Fall 0:48)
126 — Rustan Cordingley (Highland) over Camron Gifford (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:34)
132 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) over Emilio Velasquez (Highland) (Fall 1:31)
138 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) over Treagan Watson (Highland) (Dec 6-2)
145 — Kael Cordingley (Highland) over Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:37)
152 — Kayl Corrigan (Highland) over Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) (TF 17-1 5:02)
160 — Luke Sidwell (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
170 — Max Anderton (Highland) over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:01)
182 — Bristin Corrigan (Highland) over Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:02)
195 — Truman Anderson (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
220 — Logan George (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
285 — Ian Allen (Highland) over Unknown (For.)
More wrestling results will be posted in the Bingham Country Chronicle as the teams get into the regular season and the schedule becomes finalized. Both Shelley and Blackfoot compete in the High Country Conference and are figured to be contenders when the schools advance in the regular season.
Shelley has title contenders in Kolton Stacey, already a two-time state champion, and he will be looking for his third in this, his junior campaign.
Shelley also has Taylor Balmforth who was considered a title contender a year ago, but battled through injuries for most of the season. His two wins to start the season over Highland and Thunder Ridge are a good sign for the senior.
Blackfoot has several title contenders this season as well, with Luke Moor, Zach Thompason, Esai Castaneda, Austin DeSpain, Nick Chappell and Eli Abercrombie all turning out and wrestling well in the opening matches this week.