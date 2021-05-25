EAGLE – When the Blackfoot Broncos boys’ track team won the High Country Conference/District 6 track and field meet a couple of weeks ago, people automatically translated that into instant competitiveness on the 4A state level.
What they didn’t stop and think about was a lot of the points that Blackfoot earned in District 6 were simply from being the “top dog” in an event and very little depth to go along with it.
The exception to that would have been the distance events, where Eli Gregory and Matt Thomas dominated their three events and one relay each, often finishing 1-2 in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. What people didn’t consider was that the strength of a lot of other teams were in the same events and there would be a showdown of sorts when all of the top runners in the state gathered together and went toe to toe, competing for the same points.
To a certain extent, the same thing was going to take place with the Shelley runners, who had a very difficult district meet and lost some talented runners when attempting to qualify.
When the dust cleared at Eagle High School, one could see that on the boys’ side of things, Blackfoot’s hopes of a top five finish were dashed as they fell all the way to ninth place in the standings and Shelley fell even farther, finishing 18th out of the 22 teams that earned points at the meet.
Idaho State 4A Boys’ Team Standings:
1. Bishop Kelly 97
2. Pocatello 55
3. Sandpoint 50
4. Emmett 49
5. Century 47
Also: 9. Blackfoot 33
18. Shelley 13
Things weren’t much bright for the girls’ side of things, although the girls’ team is very young and just learning what track and field is all about right now. They will get better with some experience and they have some budding stars that will be coming along and provide not only depth, but also top quality as they grow.
Here is how things shook out with the girls’ standings:
1. Bishop Kelly 103
2. Skyline 82
3. Pocatello 60
4. Middleton 57
5. Nampa 41
Also: 16. Blackfoot 14
20. Shelley 11
As far as individuals go, there were some very fine finishes for the Blackfoot boys and they included Dallan Morse in the 400 meter dash where he finished second, Eli Gregory and Matt Thomas finished eighth and ninth in the 800, both of them breaking the 2-minute barrier in doing so, Matt Thomas and Eli Gregory finishing in fifth and sixth in the 1600, Eli Gregory finishing in sixth in the 3200, and Matt Thomas just missing a medal when he finished in ninth, the medley relay team finished in fourth, Steve Sanders finished in eighth to earn points in the discus, Tyler Vance earned a medal when he was sixth in the long jump. Not a bad haul as far as medals and points go, but just not what a lot of Blackfoot supporters were expecting following the great district meet from a couple of weeks ago.
For the boys from Shelley, it was a lot the same. Their first points and medal came in the 400 when Jace Thatcher finished third, and they didn’t see any points again until the 4x100 relay team finished in eighth place to earn a point. Shelley did come back in the 4x200 relay with a solid third place, but that would be all that the Russets would be able to muster together during their trip to the Treasure Valley.
For the girls from Blackfoot, things didn’t go nearly as smoothly as they had hoped. They didn’t see any points until Whitney Christensen finished in eighth place in the 400. It was a long time from then until another eighth place finish showed up in the 4x400 relay. Hadley Humpherys gave the team a boost when she finished third in shot put, and she came right back with a fifth in the discus, and Ebony Beasley finished eighth in the pole vault to get the girls one more point, but that would be all the scoring that was done by Blackfoot.
Things were a bit more meager for the Shelley girls with the exception of Maddie Lempka, who won the high jump as expected, but she was far below what she had expected to jump due to the wind and wet conditions. Shelley was shut out of points in every other event except for the shot put, where Tessa Smith finished in eighth place to earn a point.
That wraps up the track and field results for another year, and with all of the youth that both Blackfoot and Shelley have on their teams, both boys and girls, things will be much better and the team standings should be much better as the two schools move forward.