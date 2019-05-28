BLACKFOOT – The time for basketball camps is here again and the Blackfoot Shooters Elite Basketball Camp is set to bring out the best in your youth player.
The camp is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, June 3-4, and will be held at the Blackfoot High School gym.
The camp is open to two different age groups, those players in the third, fourth and fifth grades who will compete from 10 a.m. until noon daily.
And for those players in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades, they will compete from 1-3 p.m. daily.
Registration is underway, so spots need to be reserved as soon as possible.
The cost is $50 if you pre-register, $60 at the door.
All campers will receive a camp t-shirt and a basketball for participation.
All aspects of the game of basketball will be covered, including passing, shooting, dribbling, basic offensive sets and defensive sets and there will be daily competition between those participating.
Additional information may be obtained from Blackfoot head basketball coach Cody Shelley by calling (208) 317-5510.