BLACKFOOT – There are times when a team seems mired in the mid-season doldrums. Such may have been the case with the Blackfoot Broncos baseball team as they have been playing .500 baseball for the better part of a couple weeks, yet they're not able to put together a winning streak that will give them the momentum they need for the upcoming district tournament.
The Broncos haven't been playing all that badly, but they haven't been playing the kind of baseball fans are accustomed to seeing them play either.
Tuesday afternoon may have been the turning point for the Broncos. They had a team scheduled that they knew going in was not of the same caliber of team that they are used to playing. They needed the kind of breakout win that could propel them to bigger and better things.
Bear Lake was the opponent and while the Bears are a solid 2A team, they should not have been a threat to the Broncos.
In the end, they were not as the Broncos used three pitchers to throw a 10-0 shutout against the visitors.
Juan Pimentel, Isaiah Thomas, and Tehgan Bassett combined for a three-hit shutout, with Pimentel earning the win.
Leading the way offensively for the Broncos was Chase Turner, who had three hits on the day and drove in three runs as well as the offense knocked out 10 hits on the day. The best thing for the Broncos is that they cut down on the mistakes in the field. There was only one error attributed to the Broncos and in recent games that has not been the case.
The Broncos finish this week with three games against Shelley, and then get three games with Hillcrest next week to wrap up the conference portion of the regular season.
The Broncos will take on Shelley in a doubleheader on Friday, games at 3:30 and 5:30, and then go to Shelley for a Saturday matinee beginning at 11 a.m.
Should the Broncos sweep the Russets, who haven't won a game all season, they can put themselves right back into a position where they can move up in the standings with a sweep of Hillcrest next week.