IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos find themselves creeping back into the top part of the High Country Conference baseball standings by downing the Bonneville Bees by a score of 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
By taking the Bees to task on Tuesday by the final of 5-0, the Broncos tied the Bonneville squad in second place, just a half game behind the Skyline Grizzlies who sit atop the standings. The Broncos will play a doubleheader on Wednesday against Bonneville and have a chance to move into the coveted top spot just days before the District 6/High Country Conference Tournament begins next week.
The Broncos got standout pitching from the duo of Dax Whitney and Ryan Steidley, who combined on a one-hit shutout with Whitney picking up the win.
Leading the offense was Boston Ross, who was one of five different Broncos who had a hit, but he took advantage of his time at the plate by driving in a pair of runs for Blackfoot.
Whitney was the story of the game, as he pitched six strong innings, allowing no hits while striking out 13 Bonneville batters. Steidley came in to complete the shutout despite giving up a hit in his one inning of work.
BLACKFOOT 000 100 4 — 5 5 2
BONNEVILLE 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Batting – Blackfoot
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals 192 29 26 5 5 5
2 Avian Martinez (Sr) .250 4 4 1 1 0
3 Ben Wilson (Sr) .000 4 4 0 0 1
7 Eli Hayes (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
8 Chase Cannon (Sr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
9 Mike Edwards (Sr) .000 3 3 1 0 1
10 Tyler Vance (Sr) .500 3 2 1 1 1
12 Jaxon Grimmet (Jr) .500 3 2 1 1 0
14 Boston Ross (Jr) .333 3 3 1 1 2
15 Ryan Reynolds (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
Batting — Bonneville
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .143 27 21 0 3 0
1 Crew Howell (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
2 Ty Martinson (Jr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
4 Jacob Perez (Jr .000 3 3 0 0 0
6 Greyson Martin (Fr) .000 2 1 0 0 0
9 RJ Woods (Jr) .000 3 2 0 1 0
11 Catcher Gummow (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
21 Lilo Cortez (Sr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
22 Dayton Robison (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
26 Craeton Cheney (Jr) .000 2 1 0 0 0
27 Davin Luce (Jr) .500 3 2 0 1 0
Pitching — Blackfoot
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 1
4 Ryan Stiedley (Sr) 0.00 0 0 1 1
17 Dax Whitney (So 0.00 .1 0 1 0 1
Bonneville — Pitching
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 3.00 0 1 1 0
3 Keegan Smith (Sr) 0.00 0 0 1 0
27 Davin Luce (Jr) 3.32 0 1 1 0
Blackfoot — Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 1 0 0 3 13
4 Ryan Stiedley (Sr) 1 1 0 0 0 0
17 Dax Whitney (So) 6 0 0 0 3 13
Bonneville – Pitching
Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 5 5 3 2 7
3 Keegan Smith (Sr) .2 0 0 0 0 0
27 Davin Luce (Jr) 6.1 5 5 3 2 7
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game ChangerP www.gamechanger.com