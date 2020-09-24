BLACKFOOT – The new media poll for high school football in Idaho has been released and while there are very few changes in the various classifications, there were also fewer voters this week. Most notable was the fact that there were fewer teams at the top with unanimous votes coming their way.
In the 5A rankings, Rigby gained some momentum, partially because Coeur d'Alene has only played two games this year and Rigby and others in the rankings have played as many as four games. That moved Rigby out of a tie for second to a clear second place and now, thanks to four votes for the top placing, have closed to within three votes of the top spot.
In 4A, there has been a shuffling of teams that has Skyine back on top, followed by Vallivue and Blackfoot.
In 3A, Gooding gathered up three first place votes and have closed in to within four points of unbeaten Sugar-Salem's previously insurmountable lead. That is what a one point overtime win can do to a defending and unbeaten team like the Diggers.
West Side is still a unanimous selection as the top team in 2A as are Prarie in 1A Division I and Carey in 1A Division II.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (7) 2-0 49 1
2. Rigby (4) 4-0 46 t-2
3. Rocky Mountain 3-0 37 t-2
4. Highland 4-1 20 5
5. Eagle 2-1 11 4
Others receiving votes: Meridian 1, Post Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (9) 3-1 52 3
2. Vallivue (2) 4-0 44 4
3. Blackfoot 3-1 27 1
4. Middleton 2-1 23 2
5. Emmett 3-1 13 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 4, Pocatello 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 4-0 51 1
2. Gooding (3) 4-0 47 2
3. Kimberly 4-0 32 3
4. Fruitland 3-0 14 5
t-5. Homedale 1-1 10 4
t-5. South Fremont 4-0 10 —
Others receiving votes: Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 4-0 55 1
2. North Fremont 2-0 44 2
3. Melba 1-1 29 3
4. Aberdeen 2-1 17 5
5. Firth 2-2 15 4
Others receiving votes: Declo 3, New Plymouth 1, St. Maries 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 2-0 55 1
2. Oakley 4-0 44 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 3-0 33 3
4. Raft River 2-1 16 4
5. Genesee 3-0 7 —
Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Kamiah 3, Notus 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 3-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 4-0 44 2
3. Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 29 4
t-4. Rockland 3-1 15 3
t-4. Kendrick 1-1 15 —
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 3, Castleford 3, Garden Valley 1.
VOTERS:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Allan Steele, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press