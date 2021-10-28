BLACKFOOT – Fall sports are winding down day by day and week by week.
We finished off the state soccer tournaments last Saturday, and while Bingham County’s lone representative, Blackfoot, went to Caldwell with the High Country Conference/District 6 trophy under their arms, they were eliminated from the tournament in two games. The Blackfoot boys had a great season and our hats are off to these fine young men and the effort they put forth on the field this year.
This week, there are various venues hosting the state volleyball tournaments and Bingham County again has one team that has advanced. The Snake River Lady Panthers won the District 5/South East Idaho Conference title to earn their berth in the 3A state tournament and we will take a closer look at their road to the tournament and their prospects in a different article.
Here we are looking at the cross country championships which will be held at Eagle Island State Park in the Boise area and the two teams from Snake River, two teams from Blackfoot and one team from Shelley along with some individuals will be running for the chance to named state champion for 2021.
Let’s take a look at the teams from Blackfoot first.
The Blackfoot boys made it two straight District 6/High Country Conference titles in a row behind Eli Gregory, Matt Thomas and Justin Whitehead along with the rest of the team — J T Morgan, Payden Parmenter, Ryker Clapp and Payton Bird.
In a hypothetical meet run by computers, which compared the top times from the top teams and then lists them in a simulated race, the Broncos are ranked as the number two contender in the 4A classification. Matt Thomas, Eli Gregory and Justin Whitehead are ranked first, second and fifth among the state runners, but the team is some dozen points behind the finish predicted for Bishop Kelly at the state meet. All that simply means is that the next two Bronco runners need to pick up enough spots in the actual race to close the gap with Bishop Kelly. Bishop Kelley runners are ranked 3, 6, 8, 9 and 10. Either those last three runners of Bishop Kelley need to fall down some places or Blackfoot needs to pick up a few places to balance out the team totals.
There is quite the spread to the third place team on the list which is Sandpoint, and their runners could factor in the top two teams’ finishes as well. Sandpoint is ranked some 69 points behind Blackfoot, so on paper, it really looks like a two-team race between Blackfoot and Bishop Kelly for the state title for the team.
Individually, Matt Thomas and Eli Gregory have been ranked as the top two runners for several weeks now and they just seem to take turns beating each other and raising the bar for the other as they keep pushing each other to new heights. They are one second apart as far as their best times go this year and it will be a great race to see which of these two runners from Blackfoot will have the final say as to who is the best this year. Gregory is a senior, Thomas a junior, so we will still be able to see Thomas race for another year at Blackfoot.
The girls’ team from Blackfoot also has high hopes for a top finish at the state meet.
Blackfoot is ranked as the number six team in the state behind Preston, Skyline, Sandpoint, and Pocatello, but only 80 points separate those six teams. There could be a lot of shuffling between those teams based upon who has the best day on Friday afternoon when they all get together for the big race.
Blackfoot has been led all season long by Maddy Larsen and Emily Despain, who are ranked sixth and 12th in the state this fall. Either one or both has the chance to move up and a top 10 finish by both young ladies is very likely on this fast course. If that happens, they could crack the top five teams as well. The rest of the squad will all need to pick up a couple of spots in the overall finish and that could push the team into the top five teams. Those young ladies will include Whitney Christensen, Sarah Despain, Kanniya Jorgensen, Piper Phillips and Megan Black from the list provided by IHSAA and Athletic.net.
Shelley also qualified their girls’ team of Breanna Williams, Savannah Ivans, Sarah Dalling, Anastasia Taylor, Jenna Moulton, Lucy Christensen and Michela Moulton. Williams has the best chance of the Lady Russets to crack the top 20 and bring home an individual medal from this meet.
In the 3A classification, whose races will take place on Friday morning, Snake River has a great chance for both the boys’ and girls’ teams to bring home a trophy from the team standings.
The Lady Panthers are ranked as the team to beat this year.
They carry the burden of being the top team according to a hypothetical race run by computer based upon three runners, with Hailey Raymond, Ainslee Miller and Reagan VanOrden listed among the top 20 in the state. If those three can step it up just a bit and the rest of the team — Aliza Haroldsen, Alliser Dillow, Kylee Morgan and Rylee Edlefsen — all perform as they have in recent meets, then the state title could be theirs. The margin between the Lady Panthers and the Lady Cougars of South Fremont is pretty narrow, with only 17 points separating the two teams. The Lady Panthers will need to race as they have in recent meets and they will earn their blue trophy to go into the school’s trophy case and they will also cash in with several individual medals as well.
The boys have the distinction of having two of the top three runners in the state on the team in seniors Keegan McCraw and Lincoln High. Both runners are capable of capturing the individual state title if they can get their race run over the Eagle Island State Park Course. To cash in as the top team, they will need some help to overcome a strong Sugar-Salem team who figures to be the champion and the team from Fruitland, who is right on their heels. Snake River is figured to place third, but is some 44 points behind the Diggers and 38 points behind Fruitland.
Fruitland has run on the course the most so they figure to know the ins and outs of where to make their moves, and all five of their top runners are figured to finish in the top 20 as individuals, which is really impressive. Sugar has four runners in the top 20, and two more ranked in the top 26, so they may hold a bit of an edge depth-wise.
Snake River needs to have their three, four and five runners to really step things up this weekend. Leo High, Brock Goodwin and Jacob Hammon are listed as three through five, although at the district meet last week, Rylan Anderson finished third. He may not be traveling to state as he also plays football and will be involved in a state playoff game scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is just enough time to make both events, if he has a fast driver and car waiting for the second that the race ends in Boise, to get him back to Snake River High School and the football game.
The other Panther is Noah Jones who is one of the rapidly improving runners on the team, so you can’t count him out.