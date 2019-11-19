EAGLE ISLAND STATE PARK – They gathered from all over the Northwest and beyond to give the course at Eagle Island State Park one more try.
Over 2,600 athletes in all and 114 full teams were in attendance for one more run, proving that cross country and track are becoming year-round events that occupy the athletes and their pursuit of medals.
This event was the NXR, Northwest Regional Championships, and it drew the attention of the Blackfoot Stallions running club from Blackfoot High School. The Stallions sent over a full mens’ team and three individuals from the women’s portion of the club as well.
The Stallions ended up in third place from those 114 full teams to prove that they are committed to improving and won’t slow down till they can come home with a championship banner to hang in the gymnasium at Blackfoot High School.
Leading the way for the Stallions on the mens’ team, as he did all fall during the high school season, was sophomore Eli Gregory, who finished in the 42nd position. He posted a time of 16:36.90 over the demanding course.
Next was Justin Whitehead, another sophomore who finished in 53rd place.
Third on the team was Austin DeSpain in 62nd place, while Nate Blackwelder finished in 124th place and freshman Matt Thomas ended up in 144th place.
Rounding out the mens’ team was freshman Paden Parmenter in 345th place and senior Brock Armstrong who finished in 379th place.
For the girls who participated, it was Sarah DeSpain who led the way in 95th place, with Sydney Crumley in 292nd place and Piper Phillips in 377th place.
Top five team scores:
1. Hillyard International XC 173 points
2. Arlington XC Club 191 points
3. Blackfoot Stallions 348 points
4. Mt. Spokane Yetis 368 points
5. Cavaliers XC Club 376 points
Individual Times:
Eli Gregory 16:35.90
Justin Whitehead 16:40.90
Austin DeSpain 16:44.00
Nate Blackwelder 17:04.60
Matt Thomas 17:09.60
Paden Parmenter 17:48.80
Brock Armstrong 17:54.10
Sarah DeSpain 20:19.20
Sydney Crumley 21:40.30
Piper Phillips 22:12.00