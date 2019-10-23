BLACKFOOT – The votes are in and the Blackfoot Broncos remained as the second-ranked team in the 4A classification in the weekly poll conducted by football media in the state of Idaho.
The Broncos have now won six straight games and sit at 7-1 and behind the Kuna Kavemen, who are unbeaten at 8-0 and a unanimous selection as the top choice in the classification.
Leading the 5A poll is Rocky Mountain out of the Treasure Valley, the 3A poll is led by 6-1 Sugar-Salem out of the Mountain Rivers Conference, and the 2A poll is led by the Nuclear Conference leader, North Fremont.
The state playoffs will get underway next week with the first round of games on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.
The playoffs will last four weeks and determine champions in all six classifications.
Week 8 Media Poll
Records are through Oct. 22, 2019
Class 5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Coeur d’Alene 6-2 19 4
3. Mountain View 6-2 18 2
4. Borah 6-2 17 -
5. Rigby 6-1 14 -
Others receiving votes: Highland 11, Eagle 1
Class 4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Blackfoot 7-1 28 2
3. Vallivue 6-2 21 3
4. Middleton 6-2 17 5
5. Bishop Kelly 6-2 9 -
Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Minico 1
Class 3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 6-1 36 1
2. Homedale (2) 8-0 34 2
3. Weiser 7-0 24 3
4. Timberlake 7-0 17 4
5. Gooding 7-1 9 5
Class 2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 7-0 38 1
2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 7-0 31 T-2
3. West Side 6-1 27 T-2
4. Bear Lake 6-2 11 4
5. Melba 5-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4
Class 1A Division-I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lost Rivers (5) 7-0 37 T-1
2. Prairie (3) 7-0 35 T-1
3. Oakley 6-1 22 3
4. Raft River 6-1 13 4
5. Potlatch 5-2 5 5
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 4, Wilder 2, Idaho City 2.
Class 1A Division-II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 7-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 6-1 32 2
3. Carey 6-1 25 3
4. Garden Valley 5-2 14 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 6-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 1