BLACKFOOT – The expectations are high for the Blackfoot Broncos girls’ basketball team this year. So high, in fact, that anything less than an undefeated season and a state championship are almost expected, not hoped for.
Well, you can mark the undefeated season off the wish list as that went away in the opening season loss to Thunder Ridge.
The girls, much to the chagrin of the coaching staff and players, have not exactly been playing their best basketball in the early season.
That all changed on Tuesday night as the Lady Broncos took a big step to showing their fans and supporters that this is indeed a very good team and they will make a lot of noise as the season progresses toward the district tournament in February.
Lest we forget, Tuesday night’s game was only the fourth of the year and there is a lot of basketball left this season, and this team has a lot of youth.
Two of the Lady Broncos’ starters are just sophomores and the team leader and point guard is a junior. We forget these things because they were all such important players on the team that won 20 games just a year ago.
The team that took the floor Tuesday night took a big step toward showing us the team that is taking steps forward in their progression toward another trip to the state tournament.
The Broncos came out and immediately established an inside presence as the first two baskets went to sophomore Hadley Humpherys. The next three went to Tenleigh Smith who drove to the basket, hit a nice long-range jumper for a three-pointer and then drove to the basket again for a quick 11-2 lead and a time out called by Shelley.
The first quarter ended with the Broncos leading 19-4 and it was just the beginning of what was to come.
Before halftime arrived, there was little doubt as to the outcome of the game as the Broncos were rolling and there was no answer from the Shelley Russets.
By the end, it was Blackfoot 69 and Shelley 35, but the game probably wasn’t that close.
“We knew they were good, we knew what they were going to bring at us, but sometimes you just don’t realize it until it hits you in the face and then it is too late,” Shelley coach Chris Fielding said. “It is hard to get a young team to realize what is facing them and no matter how much you talk and draw it up on the board, until they face it, they just don’t realize what is coming their way.”
Blackfoot rode the combination of Humpherys and Smith for the entire game. By halftime, the duo had combined for 31 points and by the end, they had outscored the entire Shelley team by six points, 41-35.
Tenleigh Smith accounted for 25 of those points and Humpherys added another 16. Kassidy Arzola led the Russets with 14 points.
Next up for the Lady Broncos will be a home contest against 5A Rigby tonight with the tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m.
Shelley will also have a home contest today as they will entertain Madison with a tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot 69 Shelley 35
Shelley — 4 13 13 5 — 35
Blackfoot — 19 24 18 8 — 69
Shelley – Kassidy Arzola 14; Hailey Christensen 2; Ashlee Brewington 2; Clara Benson 7; Kaylie Peebles 8
Blackfoot – Tenleigh Smith 25; Isabelle Arave 4; Praire Caldwell 4; Kianna Wright 8; Tylar Dalley 4; Kristen Thomas 6; Gracie Anderson 2; Hadley Humpherys 16