CHALLIS – It may have been a small field that gathered in Challis for the annual Mile High Classic cross country meet, but the results were impressive, nonetheless, for the Blackfoot Bronco boys who, despite not winning the top individual medal, claimed four of the top five places as they stormed to the team win.
Standout runner Eli Gregory paced the Broncos quintet that included Justin Whitehead, Matt Thomas, Payden Parmenter, and J.T. Morgan to claim the team title.
Blackfoot sent a total of 23 runners to the meet and the top five finishers were all in the top 11 positions to defeat Highland of Pocatello.
For the ladies, Blackfoot finished second in the team standings behind Highland and they were represented by some good finishes as well.
Blackfoot’s top finisher was freshman Maddy Larsen, and she was followed by two more freshmen in Emily Despain and Olga Andrade, as the Lady Broncos’ youth movement continues.
Senior Sydney Crumley and junior Kanniya Jorgensen rounded out the top five positions for the Lady Broncos.
The top 10 finishers for the ladies in the Mile High Classic are as follows:
1. Jovi Kuskie, junior Unattached 21:51.9
2. Natalya Babcock, senior Butte County 21:58.7
3. Lauren Benson, senior Highland 22:27.6
4. Haylee Christensen, junior Highland 22:43.2
5. Maddy Larsen, freshman Blackfoot 22:44.2
6. Emily Despain, freshman Blackfoot 22:46.4
7. Olga Andrade, freshman Blackfoot 22:49.9
8. Angela Renzello, senior Highland 22:58.2
9. Haley Sirman, senior Highland 23:00.9
10. Aliza Simpson, senior Highland 23:11.5
For the boys, the top 10 finishers are as follows:
1. Jared Harden, senior Highland 17:44.5
2. Elie Gregory, junior Blackfoot 18:02.5
3. Justin Whitehead, junior Blackfoot 18:14.4
4. Matt Thomas, sophomore Blackfoot 18:15.5
5. Payden Parmenter, soph Blackfoot 19:18.6
6. Samuel Godfrey, senior Highland 19:24.9
7. Austin Dye, senior Highland 19:26.7
8. Jaten Hymas, sophomore Butte County 19:26.7
9. Nathaniel Collins, junior Butte County 19:40.0
10. Camden Longhurst, senior Highland 19:54.3
With the High Country Conference/District V/VI meet less than a month away and that meet determining not only the team entry into the 2020 Idaho state cross country meet and the individual entries into the state meet, the Blackfoot boys are in good shape to win the district title and advance the team to the state meet for a chance at the state title for the 4A classification. Here is how the top five runners rank in the High Country Conference 4A standings:
1. Eli Gregory, junior Blackfoot 16:44.4
2. Matt Thomas, sophomore Blackfoot 16:48.0
3. Ridge Wilding, junior Skyline 16:55.5
4. Justin Whitehead, junior Blackfoot 17:37.3
5. Marshall Rhodes, senior Skyline 17:58.8
For the ladies, Skyline and Bonneville appear to have an edge for the same conference and district title chances, but the young Lady Broncos are closing the gap on the top two teams and will continue over the next four weeks to get in position to challenge for the top spot.
1. Alivia Johnson, sophomore Bonneville 18:49.1
2. Raegan Hart, senior Skyline 19:38.0
3. Nedah Roberts, freshman Skyline 19:42.6
4. Sariah Harrison, senior Skyline 20:01.0
5. Kennedy Kunz, freshman Bonneville 20:38.0
Teams will be scattered all over for this coming week’s activities with the Tour de Bonneville, the Nike Virtual Season, the Ririe Classic and others all on the schedule. Be sure to follow your favorite team as they continue to build momentum toward the upcoming district meets and ultimately the state meet in October.