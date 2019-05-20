BOISE – It was not a very memorable track season for the Blackfoot Broncos. Neither the boys’ nor the girls’ team made much of an impression at the state meet, with the girls finishing 22nd out of 25 teams and the boys finishing 24th out of 26 teams in the overall standings.
As far as medals go, the boys got a fifth place medal in the pole vault from Tate Davenport and that was it.
The girls were able to match that with Tenleigh Smith’s fifth place in the 400 meters.
Other point earners for the boys included Robert Zemp in the 110 meter high hurdles, Jayden Wistisen with a tie for seventh in the high jump, and Reece Robinson with a seventh place finish in the triple jump.
For the girls, in addition to the points earned by Tenleigh Smith, the Broncos earned points from Kaitlyn Neff, who finished eighth in the 100 meter hurdles.