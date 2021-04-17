IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos traveled to Idaho Falls to take on the Bonneville Lady Bees for the second day in a row in an attempt to sweep the mid-week series in High Country Conference softball play.
The Lady Broncos were also trying to maintain an unblemished record in HCC play and solidify their place as the best 4A team in the conference.
They sent out Sami Staley to the circle to see if she could match the performance of pitching ace Kymber Wieland from the previous day, and although the Lady Broncos were trailing for a good part of the first five innings, the Lady Broncos scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning and then sealed the deal in the top of the seventh with another four spot in the process.
Despite scoring in the top of the first and second innings, the Lady Broncos found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-2 score after the Lady Grizzlies were able to plate a run in the bottom half of the first three innings. That is when the Lady Broncos were able to get things going, in part due to the home run produced in the top of the sixth inning by Vic Agado.
By the time the Lady Broncos got done in the sixth, they had a 6-3 lead and they extended that lead in the top of the seventh with another four spot on the scoreboard.
In the circle, Staley was solid. She pitched a complete seven-hit game that only allowed the Bees three runs, while striking out three and walking three. Only one of the three runs allowed was earned and the Broncos’ defense committed five errors.
With the win, the Lady Broncos moved their season record to 9-4 and 4-0 in High Country Conference 4A play.
They were scheduled for a game against Thunder Ridge on Friday afternoon.
They will be back in conference play on Tuesday when they travel to Shelley for a 3:30 p.m. contest.
BLACKFOOT 110 004 4 — 10 11 5
BONNEVILLE 111 000 0 — 3 7 5
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 2 1 0 0 0 0
Madi Duke 4 0 0 0 0 2
Tylar Daley 3 0 0 0 0 0
Malia Taufui 2 0 0 0 2 2
Vic Agado 4 2 3 3 0 0
Sami Staley 4 2 2 0 0 0
Yoleni Navarrete 4 2 1 1 0 1
Hailey Burnett 4 1 3 3 0 0
Azia Martinez 3 0 1 0 0 0
Kymber Wieland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Taliiyah Martinez 2 0 0 0 0 0
Lindsey Cooper 1 0 1 1 0 0
Rosie 0 2 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 10 11 8 2 5
Batting 2B: Vic Agado, Hailey Burnett, Sami Staley
HR: Vic Agado
TB: Vic Agado 7, Hailey Burnett 4, Lindsey Cooper, Azia Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete, Sami Staley 3
RBI: Vic Agado 3, Hailey Burnett 3, Lindsey Cooper, Yoleni Navarrete
ROE: Marli Pearson 2, Sami Staley, Kymber Wieland
FC: Yoleni Navarrete, Sami Staley
SB: Marli Pearson, Sami Staley, Rosie 2
CS: Marli Pearson
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (47.22%)
Vic Agado 4, Hailey Burnett 2, Lindsey Cooper, Madi Duke 3, Azia Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Sami Staley, Malia Taufui 3
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Vic Agado, Madi Duke 3, Marli Pearson
DP: Tylar Daley, Azia Martinez
Bonneville
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
R Baker 3 0 0 0 1 1
Owen 3 1 0 0 1 1
Wiest 3 1 1 0 1 0
A Baker 4 0 1 0 0 0
Chapa 3 0 0 1 0 0
Harrigfeld 4 0 1 0 0 0
Sorenson 3 1 1 0 0 1
Cook 3 0 2 1 0 0
Grinnell 3 0 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 7 2 3 3
TB : Wiest, A Baker, Harrigfeld, Sorenson, Cook 2, Grinnell
RBI: Chapa, Cook
ROE: R Baker, A Baker
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (34.38%)
R Baker 2, Owen, Wiest 2, A Baker, Chapa 2, Cook 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Owen, Wiest 2, A Baker 2
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Sami Staley 7.0 92 .674 7 3 1 3 3 0
Totals 7.0 92 .674 7 3 1 3 3 0
Pitching W: Sami Staley
WP: Sami Staley 2
Pitches-Strikes: Sami Staley 92-62
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sami Staley 7-10
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sami Staley 23-32
Bonneville
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Chapa 7.0 131 .634 11 10 7 5 2 1
Totals 7.0 131 .634 11 10 7 5 2 1
Pitching L: Chapa
WP: Chapa 2
Pitches-Strikes: Chapa 131-83
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chapa 6-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chapa 22-36
Stats provided by Game Changer