BLACKFOOT – On Thursday, the Blackfoot Broncos came from behind to claim a 10-9 win over the Hillcrest Knights in what was supposed to be the first game of a doubleheader and ended up being a single game partially due to high winds and the game running long.
That forced a game to be played on Friday, that was actually a home game for the Broncos but was played in Idaho Falls and was followed by a home game for Hillcrest.
It mattered not as the Broncos posted a pair of additional wins by 10-0 scores for a sweep of the Knights and posted three wins in High Country Conference play which is all so important as we move toward May and the District 6 tournament with qualifying for the state tournament on the line.
In the first game of the pair, Blackfoot used a pair of strong pitching performances as Dax Whitney started and got the win, and Michael Edwards came out of the bullpen and threw one inning of scoreless relief to nail down the win.
Offensively, the Broncos racked up 14 hits and Stryker Wood, Carter Layton, Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance, and Benjamin Wilson all had multiple hits in the game.
In the second game, also won by the Broncos by the exact same score of 10-0 saw Ryan Reynolds pitching a complete five-inning contest with 10 strikeouts. Reynolds only allowed three hits in the contest and didn’t walk anyone in the game. Reynolds only allowed three hits in the game and had plenty of offensive support from his team as the Broncos banged out nine hits in the game.
Stryker Wood and Tyler Vance each had a pair of hits in the game and Wood had a pair of runs batted in to lead the offense.
With the three-game sweep of Hillcrest, Blackfoot now has a season record of 10-3 and a perfect mark of 3-0 in High Country Conference play. The Broncos trail Skyline who is boasting of a 5-0 record in the High Country Conference.
Blackfoot and Skyline will begin a three-game set on Tuesday when Blackfoot visits Skyline and the Grizzlies coming to Blackfoot for a pair of games on Wednesday.
Game 1
HILLCREST 000 00X — 0 2 4
BLACKFOOT 203 14X — 10 14 2
Game 2
BLACKFOOT 304 21X — 10 9 2
HILLCREST 000 00X — 0 3 2
Game 1
Hillcrest
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tyler Schultz 3 0 1 0 0 0
Wade Capson 3 0 1 0 0 0
Ben Zarate 2 0 0 0 1 0
Hunter Peterson 2 0 0 0 1 1
Brett Bartell 2 0 0 0 0 0
Cooper Jorgenson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jayden Freeman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bjorn Zarate 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wyatt Jackson 2 0 0 0 0 0
Bridger Prince — — — — — -
Totals 18 0 2 0 4 3
Batting TB: Wade Capson, Tyler Schultz
ROE: Tyler Schultz, Brett Bartell
SB: Tyler Schultz
CS: Tyler Schultz, Brett Bartell
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (40.91%)
Wade Capson, Jayden Freeman 2, Cooper Jorgenson, Tyler Schultz, Ben Zarate 2, Hunter Peterson, Bjorn Zarate
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Jayden Freeman 2, Wyatt Jackson 2
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 3 1 2 0 0 0
Michael Edwards 1 0 1 1 0 0
Jaden Harris 3 2 2 1 0 0
Tyler Vance 4 1 2 1 0 0
Jace Grimmett 3 1 1 2 0 0
Stryker Wood 3 0 2 4 0 1
Eli Hayes 3 0 0 0 0 0
Carter Layton 3 1 2 0 0 0
Avian Martinez 3 1 1 0 0 0
Kyler Mills 2 2 1 0 1 0
Jaxon Grimmett 0 1 0 0 0 0
Candon Dahle — — — — — -
Dax Whitney — — — — — -
Totals 28 10 14 9 1 1
Batting TB: Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris 2, Carter Layton 2, Avian Martinez, Kyler Mills, Tyler Vance 2, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood 2
RBI: Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett 2, Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood 4
ROE: Jace Grimmett
HBP: Jaden Harris
SB: Jace Grimmett 2, Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (56.67%)
Michael Edwards, Jaden Harris, Eli Hayes 2, Carter Layton 2, Avian Martinez, Kyler Mills 2, Tyler Vance 3, Benjamin Wilson 3, Stryker Wood 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Carter Layton, Tyler Vance
Hillcrest
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Cooper Jorgenson 4.1 91 .604 13 10 8 1 1 0
Bridger Prince 0.0 2 .500 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 4.1 93 .602 14 10 8 1 1 0
Pitching L: Cooper Jorgenson
HBP: Cooper Jorgenson
WP: Bridger Prince
Pitches-Strikes: Cooper Jorgenson 91-55, Bridger Prince 2-1
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cooper Jorgenson 5-7, Bridger Prince 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cooper Jorgenson 13-29, Bridger Prince 0-1
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Dax Whitney 4.0 67 .537 1 0 0 2 4 0
Michael Edwards 1.0 14 .714 1 0 0 1 0 0
Candon Dahle 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 81 .568 2 0 0 3 4 0
Pitching W: Dax Whitney
WP: Dax Whitney 2
Pitches-Strikes: Candon Dahle 0-0, Michael Edwards 14-10, Dax Whitney 67-36
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon Dahle 0-0, Michael Edwards 0-1, Dax Whitney 5-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon Dahle 0-0, Michael Edwards 3-4, Dax Whitney 8-18
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kyler Mills 3 1 1 0 0 1
Jaxon Grimmett 3 2 1 0 1 1
Tyler Vance 3 1 2 0 1 0
Jace Grimmett 3 2 1 0 0 0
Stryker Wood 2 3 2 2 1 0
Candon Dahle 2 1 1 1 2 0
Michael Edwards 2 0 0 1 0 1
Ryan Steidley 2 0 1 1 1 1
Ryan Reynolds 1 0 0 0 2 0
Jaden Harris — — — — — -
Eli Hayes — — — — — -
Benjamin Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 21 10 9 5 8 4
Batting 2B: Candon Dahle, Stryker Wood
TB: Candon Dahle 2, Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett, Kyler Mills, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 2, Stryker Wood 3
RBI: Candon Dahle, Michael Edwards, Ryan Steidley, Stryker Wood 2
SF: Michael Edwards, Stryker Wood
ROE: Candon Dahle
FC: Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett
HBP: Jace Grimmett, Kyler Mills
CI: Michael Edwards
SB: Jace Grimmett
CS: Ryan Steidley
PIK: Avian Martinez
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (50.00%)
Candon Dahle 3, Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett 2, Jaxon Grimmett, Ryan Reynolds 2, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance 2, Stryker Wood 4
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Michael Edwards, Jaxon Grimmett
Hillcrest
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tyler Schultz 2 0 0 0 0 0
Jayden Freeman 1 0 1 0 0 0
Wade Capson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Cooper Jorgenson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ben Zarate 2 0 1 0 0 1
Brett Bartell 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hunter Peterson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Daniel Lopez 2 0 1 0 0 0
CJ Chastain 2 0 0 0 0 2
Bridger Prince 2 0 0 0 0 2
Tyler McCubbin 2 0 0 0 0 2
Wyatt Jackson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 19 0 3 0 0 10
Batting TB: Jayden Freeman, Daniel Lopez, Ben Zarate
ROE: Brett Bartell
HBP: Brett Bartell
TotalsTeam QAB: 4 (20.00%)
Wade Capson, Jayden Freeman, Daniel Lopez, CJ Chastain
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Bridger Prince, Brett Bartell
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Reynolds 5.0 67 .731 3 0 0 10 0 0
Totals 5.0 67 .731 3 0 0 10 0 0
Pitching W: Ryan Reynolds
HBP: Ryan Reynolds
Pitches-Strikes: Ryan Reynolds 67-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ryan Reynolds 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ryan Reynolds 15-20
Hillcrest
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Tyler Schultz 2.2 69 .377 4 7 4 1 7 0
Jayden Freeman 2.1 45 .556 5 3 3 3 1 0
Totals 5.0 114 .447 9 10 7 4 8 0
Pitching L: Tyler Schultz
HBP: Jayden Freeman 2
WP: Tyler Schultz 2
Pitches-Strikes: Jayden Freeman 45-25, Tyler Schultz 69-26
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jayden Freeman 1-2, Tyler Schultz 0-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jayden Freeman 11-16, Tyler Schultz 6-18
Stats provided by Game Changer