BLACKFOOT – It isn’t often that you see a finish to a game that could be something that dreams are made of. It happened for Jarod Gough of the Blackfoot Broncos baseball team Wednesday.
Gough came to the plate on senior night for the Broncos, in the bottom of the eighth inning in a game that was tied at 3. Hillcrest had its best reliever on the mound and the Broncos had loaded the bases.
The first pitch to Gough was a strike and he calmly stepped out of the batters box to reset himself and then stepped back in.
The Hillcrest pitcher wound up and let fly and Gough got hold of the ball and drove it deep to left. With a bit of help from the wind, the ball sailed over the leftfield fence for a grand slam home run to end the game with Blackfoot on the good side of a 7-3 win that tied them for the fourth spot in the standings of the High Country Conference.
To rub some salt in the wound of the first-game win, the Broncos led every step of the way in the nightcap to earn the sweep of the Knights and claim the four spot in the standings all alone by themselves with one game remaining in the regular season, a game at Hillcrest this afternoon.
Back in the first game, Hillcrest grabbed the early lead with a single run in the second inning, only to see the Broncos come right back in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at a run apiece.
The starting pitchers, Cayden Cornell for Blackfoot and J. Hansen, matched putting up zeroes on the scoreboard through the fifth inning.
The top of the sixth inning belonged to Hillcrest as they used an error by Blackfoot to get a run across the plate and take a 2-1 lead.
Back would come Blackfoot with another run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score once again at 2 apiece.
The top of the seventh was another comeback run for the Knights to take the lead at 3-2 only to see the Broncos once again tying the score at 3 runs each in the bottom of the seventh and send the game to extra innings.
Cornell continued to throw strikes in the top of the eighth inning, until he was forced to be removed from the game when he reached the 110-pitch limit established by IHSAA. He pitched 7 2/3 innings on the day and did not seem to be tired, but he gave way to Candon Dahle, who threw exactly one pitch on the afternoon to earn the win in the first game. He was able to enduce a runner to break from first and get caught in a rundown which eventually ended up in a runner being thrown out at home to end the Hillcrest eighth inning and set up Gough’s heroics in the first game.
Once the Broncos filled the bases with runners, Gough stepped up and ended the game with his home run.
The second game was all about the Broncos, who rode the right arm of Kyson VanOrden, who gave his team a strong five innings.
He entered the sixth inning with a 7-3 lead, but ran into trouble in the sixth inning. With a runner on first, third baseman J. Hansen connected on a pitch from VanOrden and drove it over the leftfield fence to score two runs and cut the lead to 7-5.
Juan Pimemtel came in to close the door on the Knights and pitched two innings without giving up a run to earn the save, while VanOrden earned the win.
The Broncos answered the two runs scored by Hillcrest in the top of the sixth inning with a pair of runs themselves to extend the lead to 9-5 and with Pimentel solid in the top of the seventh, the Broncos finished off the game at 9-5.
The Broncos move their season record to 12-8-1 and their conference record now stands at 6-7. Hillcrest on the other hand saw their season record fall to 11-11 and their conference record is now at 5-8.
The two teams will conclude the regular season with a game at Hillcrest at 3:30 this afternoon.