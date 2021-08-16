BRANSON, Mo. — The Blackfoot Broncos 13U team traveled to Branson, to take part in the Call Your Shot baseball tournament and opened play on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. against the Apple Valley, Minnesota Eagles.
The game immediately turned into a pitchers’ duel as the starting pitchers both had control of the game and the defenses were right behind them every step of the way.
The end result was a 0-0 tie in which the Eagle pitcher “Joe” threw a no-hitter against the Broncos, striking out 15 batters along the way. Joe did walk four Broncos along the way and the Broncos had a couple of steals that set up potential scoring plays for them. Joe ended up with 118 pitches in the game in throwing his no-hitter.
Not to be outdone, Blackfoot’s Nash Randall was equal to the task as he threw a three-hit shutout of his own, striking out 14 along the way. Randall showed that he was superb in his starting role on Saturday as he only allowed a single walk in the game and threw 106 pitches in the complete game.
Both teams had their chances to score during the game as Apple Valley had a man on third in the top of the seventh and the final out was recorded.
Blackfoot also had a man on third in the seventh inning, who was left stranded when Boedy Callister struck out to end the game.
Blackfoot was right back in action Saturday afternoon when they took on the Adrian Dirtbags from Michigan.
APPLE VALLEY EAGLES 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Apple Valley Eagles
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Christian 2 0 1 0 1 1
Cam 3 0 0 0 0 1
Joe 3 0 0 0 0 2
Colton 3 0 1 0 0 2
Jackson 2 0 1 0 0 0
Miles 2 0 0 0 0 2
Zach 2 0 0 0 0 1
Leo 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jayden 2 0 0 0 0 2
Matt 2 0 0 0 0 2
Mason 2 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 25 0 3 0 1 14
Batting TB: Christian, Colton, Jackson
ROE: Mason
SB: Christian, Jackson
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (50.00%)
Christian 2, Cam 2, Joe, Colton 2, Jackson 2, Zach, Leo 2, Matt
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Leo
Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jason Williams 1 0 0 0 1 1
Preston Wheatley 2 0 0 0 0 2
Jake Vance 2 0 0 0 0 0
Nash Randall 2 0 0 0 0 1
Griffin Ross 2 0 0 0 0 2
Cash Dahle 1 0 0 0 1 1
Coy Fisher 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ty Adams 2 0 0 0 0 2
Dax Poole 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kason Holmes 2 0 0 0 0 1
Boedy Callister 2 0 0 0 0 2
Daycian Uribe 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bowen Bench 0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 20 0 0 0 4 15
Batting SB: Dax Poole, Jason Williams
CS: Bowen Bench
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (45.83%)
Bowen Bench, Boedy Callister, Cash Dahle 2, Coy Fisher, Kason Holmes, Dax Poole 2, Jake Vance 2, Jason Williams
Team LOB: 3FieldingE: Griffin Ross
Apple Valley Eagles
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Joe 7.0 118 .585 0 0 0 15 4 0
Totals 7.0 118 .585 0 0 0 15 4 0
Pitching WP: Joe
Pitches-Strikes: Joe 118-69
Groundouts-Flyouts: Joe 3-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Joe 13-24
Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nash Randall 7.0 106 .679 3 0 0 14 1 0
Totals 7.0 106 .679 3 0 0 14 1 0
PitchingPitches-Strikes: Nash Randall 106-72
Groundouts-Flyouts: Nash Randall 5-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Nash Randall 15-26
Stats provided by Game Changer