BLACKFOOT – The date Jan. 7 has been circled on many calendars throughout the area. This is the date that Blackfoot’s Lady Broncos can cement their claim to be one of the top girls’ basketball teams in the area.
This is the day that the mighty Bonneville Bees come to town for a 7:30 p.m. game that will carry with it the bragging rights in the High Country Conference, at least until the next meeting between the two juggernauts at Bonneville in a couple of weeks.
At least that was the mindset that followed these two teams around for the first 10 games of the season, before they both ventured west for the Timberline Tournament.
Bonneville did nothing to tarnish its reputation. If anything, they only polished it up a bit as they lay claim to the honor of being the best 4A team in the state. That had been a three-way battle between Century, Bonneville and Blackfoot, but now Century has lost three of four games at a Las Vegas Tournament and Blackfoot has lost two of three at the Timberline Tournament, while Bonneville sailed through the 5A competition in Boise and remain undefeated at 11-0 on the year, 4-0 in High Country Conference play.
Blackfoot has an argument back as they are 4-0 as well and both Bonneville and Blackfoot have taken care of business within the conference ranks and look to be the cream of the crop. That was true a year ago as well, and both Bonneville and Blackfoot played less than spectacularly during the district tournament.
That could all play out this year as well. Nobody is so good that they can’t be beaten and there are other teams around who are improving and playing well.
Century came back from the Las Vegas Tournament to find that they have slipped all the way to third in their own conference, behind Preston and Twin Falls. And that doesn’t even count the north and west areas of the state.
The Broncos will need to fix whatever is wrong with their offense and defense and do it quickly. They have been so inconsistent on offense and need to get that corrected and quickly, before the season plays itself right by them.
On defense, since so many teams like to play outside in, force them to shoot more from the outside, guarding those who have proven they can shoot from there and maybe play a little less man to man when the other team can beat you on the dribble drive. Rebounding needs to be better, but when the other teams drag the Broncos’ big players out to the perimeter, who is left to rebound? That alone is a big issue in this game.
Bonneville showed that it has multiple weapons. Makayla Sorenson went for 24 points and 10 rebounds and hadn’t played since she was a sophomore. Sadie Lott scored 34 points on 13-16 shooting in the win over Meridian last week. Bonneville had three in double figures in their win over last year’s 5A state champion Eagle. This will not be an easy task for Blackfoot, but then why would you want it to be? The girls will have to play and play well against Bonneville and let’s hope that is the way the game goes.