BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos will tell you that they are a work in progress, that they are young and unpolished.
That may have all changed Tuesday afternoon following a nail-biting, agonizingly close game with a major rival in Idaho Falls.
The two teams entered the afternoon matinee tied atop the High Country Conference standings with identical 4-0 conference records, but after the seven innings that the two teams played, Blackfoot stands alone, unbeaten in conference play, following a 2-1 victory over the Tigers.
This game was all about pitching, and 16-year-old Kymber Wieland, who was celebrating her birthday, was the star of the show.
She came out throwing strikes and used her command of the strike zone to record five strikeouts on the day and kept the Idaho Falls hitters off-balance.
When she got into trouble, she either pitched her way out or the defense stepped up behind her and made the 2-1 lead stand up.
Ahna Yancey made a pair of nice catches in the outfield, one on a diving, sliding catch and the other on a nice over-the-shoulder catch to end the game as she ran towards the outfield fence.
The infield also was strong as they made a nice double play with a catch of a bunt that flared up and a subsequent throw to first to double off the runner. Simply put, the Lady Broncos were firing on all cylinders as they moved to the top of the conference standings.
The offense did its part as well.
Chloe Cronquist and Kyah Henderson each rapped out a pair of hits as the pair continued their hot hitting from the batter’s box. Grace Callister and Henderson accounted for the two Blackfoot runs with runs batted in but it was Wieland who pitched this team to victory.
Granted, there is still a lot of softball to be played before the district tournament begins and that will start this afternoon when Idaho Falls and Blackfoot play for the second time in two days, as they are scheduled to meet at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls with a 3:30 first pitch.