IDAHO FALLS — In their final game before a short Thanksgiving holiday break, the high flying Blackfoot Lady Broncos took to the road to challenge the Idaho Falls Tigers in a 4A vs. 5A confrontation and came away with a 53-38 victory.
The game ended up being more than just another “W” in the win column for the Lady Broncos as four-year starter and all-state post player Hadley Humpherys poured in her 1,000th point of her career in the first half, part of her game-high 17 points on the night.
Humpherys got started early on as she was scoring from everywhere — foul line, the right side of the lane and the left side of the lane and on short jumpers as well. She received a well-deserved round of applause from the crowd when it was announced that she had surpassed the 1,000 point mark for her career.
The Lady Broncos were having some problems on the offensive end of the floor, but it was due more to poor shooting than it was good defense from the Tigers, although the Lady Tigers were playing very well on the defensive end of the floor.
By the time the two teams had reached the end of the first quarter, the Lady Broncos had a one-point lead at 10-9 over the Lady Tigers.
The second quarter saw a much better performance by the Lady Broncos, and it was a bit of struggle for the Lady Tigers to keep up. When the two teams went to the locker room for the intermission, the Lady Broncos had moved to the front by the score of 29-17 and coach Raimee Odum had started to play the rest of her bench.
Following halftime, the Lady Broncos were still having a bit of trouble from the outside, as the three ball just wasn’t falling, so they turned to the fast break and when they did set up in the half-court offense, they used the dribble drive to get better looks at the basket.
The third quarter ended with Idaho Falls earning a 12-9 edge in the quarter. The score was Blackfoot 38, Idaho Falls 29.
The fourth period began with a strong finish by the Lady Broncos as they started to finish at the basket, grab every loose ball and rebound and that set up the Blackfoot offense at the other end of the floor.
That was when the Lady Tigers began to find themselves in a bit of foul trouble as well and the Lady Broncos just began to draw away once again, and even with liberal substitutions in the final several minutes of the game, the Blackfoot quintet posted a final score of 53-38 and moved their record to 4-0 on the season.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Tuesday confrontation with cross county rival Shelley in Blackfoot with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BLACKFOOT 10 19 9 15 — 53
IDAHO FALLS 9 8 12 9 — 38
Individual scoring:
Blackfoot (53): Prairie Caldwell, 8; Marlee Pieper, 2; Izzy Arave, 4; Esperanza Vergara, 12; Kianna Wright, 10; Hadley Humpherys, 17
Idaho Falls (38): Sheli Williams, 1; Lilee Duffin, 7; Kara Stohl, 2; Libby Kump, 1; Calyn Wood, 12; Sydney Hess, 2; Megan Hurst, 12