BLACKFOOT – The first game that featured two 4A members of the High Country Conference for this season, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos bounced back from a disappointing loss to Century to easily handle the visiting Shelley Lady Russets on Tuesday night by the final score of 64-44.
The two teams raced up and down the floor for the majority of the game, until the Lady Broncos' defense took over in the third period.
Before that, it was a shooting contest that saw the two teams take advantage of fast break opportunities on nearly every possession.
The opening stanza saw the Lady Broncos take advantage with their balanced scoring to edge clear at the end of the period to hold a lead at 19-15.
Things went better for the Lady Broncos in the second quarter, when they scored 20 points to put some distance between themselves and the Lady Russets with a 20-point outburst.
This was when the Lady Broncos first started to take advantage of their size advantage and began to pull away. Blackfoot would end up with 20 points in the period, while holding the Lady Russets to only 13 points and took a halftime lead of 39-28 and it was pretty much clear sailing from there.
"We've been struggling to score the last few games," Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. "(Tonight), we did well offensively. We were patient, which is something that we've been working on, and we really shared the ball well. Starting five all in double digits, that's pretty neat, I think."
With the lid finally off of the basket for the Lady Broncos, Blackfoot was able to get all five starters into double figures scoring, a first in quite a while for a Blackfoot team. The balanced scoring opened the offense up even more for the Lady Broncos as they took advantage of the situation and kept the pressure on Shelley.
The win by Blackfoot was also important as it was the first High Country Conference 4A division of the conference, giving them a leg up on the rest of the league. Blackfoot is now 1-0 in conference play and Shelley falls to 0-1 in conference play.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Thursday game with Pocatello in Blackfoot with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Shelley will be at Madison, also on Thursday, with a tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 64, SHELLEY 44
Shelley 15 13 5 11 — 44
Blackfoot 19 20 13 12 — 64
Shelley — Taylor Ottley 7, Abby Wattenbarger 6, Caydence Taylor 9, Alexis Leckington 2, Kya Madsen 2, Brinley Cannon 11, Kaylie Peebles 2, Brooklin Murdoch 5.
Blackfoot — Prairie Caldwell 10, Izzy Arave 14, Esperanza Vergara 11, Kianna Wright 12, Hadley Humpherys 13, Madalyn Foster 2, Tylar Dalley 2.